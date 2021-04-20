 First Financial Bankshares To Live Stream Annual Meeting | 20.04.21 | finanzen.ch
First Financial Bankshares To Live Stream Annual Meeting

ABILENE, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) will hold its 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 27, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Central time. The Company will be live streaming the meeting where F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO; James R. Gordon, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Kirk Thaxton, President and CEO of First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, will recap 2020 and 1st quarter 2021 operational and financial results and will discuss its strategic direction.

We encourage our shareholders and interested individuals who are not able to attend the meeting to access a live stream by visiting www.ffin.com/live-events (available at 10:00 am to view latest videos and commercials). A replay of the presentation will be available after the event.

About First Financial Bankshares

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, College Station, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby,  San  Angelo,  Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN.  For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal".  Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions, competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies, the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, changes in the demand for loans, fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves, inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits, and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bankshares-to-live-stream-annual-meeting-301273094.html

SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

