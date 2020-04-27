First Financial Bankshares 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders Will Be Held In Virtual-only Format

ABILENE, Texas, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced on April 3, 2020, First Financial Bankshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: FFIN) (the "Company") 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held solely by remote communication, in a virtual-only format on April 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Central time. F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President, and CEO, J. Bruce Hildebrand, Executive Vice President and CFO, and Kirk Thaxton, President of First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, will recap 2019 and 1st quarter 2020 operational and financial results as well as the current state of the Company. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date, can find additional details regarding participation in the Annual Meeting at http://investorrelations.ffin.com and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Shareholders may join the Annual Meeting using the following methods:

Virtual Meeting Webcast: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FFIN2020 Live Video Stream: www.ffin.com/live-events (available at 10:00 am to view latest videos and commercials) Live Audio (listen only): 1-888-788-0099 (Meeting ID: 88332688449#)

Please note that shareholders of record that wish to vote and ask questions at the Annual Meeting will need to follow the instructions in our proxy supplement filed with the SEC on April 13, 2020 and distributed to our shareholders.

Shareholders may submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting by emailing AnnualMeeting@ffin.com or call on the day of the meeting to 1-800-588-4924 so that we may answer those questions during the meeting. A replay of the presentation will be available after the annual meeting on the Company website.

About First Financial Bankshares

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, College Station, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial Bankshares, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions, competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies, the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, changes in the demand for loans, fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves, inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations, changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits, and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents/Filings" on the Company's Web site or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

