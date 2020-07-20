20.07.2020 23:30:00

First Ever Virtual NASDAQ Bell Ringing Ceremony for an Uplisted Company: Lucosky Brookman joins client Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL)

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first ever virtual NASDAQ bell ringing ceremony for a company that has uplisted from the OTC Markets to the Nasdaq will feature Lucosky Brookman LLP (www.lucbro.com), a leading corporate finance and securities law firm who specializes in Uplist transactions, and its client, Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Esports" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GMBL) (www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com).  The virtual bell ringing ceremony follows Lucosky Brookman's successful representation of the Company in its April 2020 capital raise of $8,400,000 and uplisting from the OTC Markets to the NASDAQ Capital Market.

Lucosky Brookman LLP ( www.lucbro.com ) is a leading corporate finance and securities law firm with offices in New York, New Jersey and California, representing public and private companies, institutional and privately-owned, both domestic and international, in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs and general corporate matters. (PRNewsFoto/Lucosky Brookman LLP)

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, NASDAQ has restricted live bell ringing ceremonies.  Lucosky Brookman attorneys will join Company management in ringing the closing bell virtually through video conference on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.  This is truly significant event, as this is the first ever virtual bell ringing ceremony for an uplisted company. 

Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman, Joseph Lucosky commented, "On behalf of all of the attorneys and staff at the Firm, we congratulate Esports and its CEO Grant Johnson on making history with this virtual NASDAQ bell ringing ceremony.  Management's hard work, perseverance and commitment to shareholders have all led to this moment.  We are proud to have been able to quarterback the Company's Uplist transaction from start to finish and be able to share in this incredible moment with them as we collectively ring Nasdaq's closing bell."

ABOUT LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP
Lucosky Brookman is a corporate finance and securities law firm with offices in New York and New Jersey, representing both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs, Real Estate, and general corporate matters. The Firm provides a broad range of legal services within each of its Corporate, Securities, Mergers & Acquisitions, Banking & Finance, Business Planning & Start-Up, Real Estate and Litigation & Arbitration practice areas.

CONTACT
Lucosky Brookman LLP
101 Wood Avenue South, 5th Floor
Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830
Phone: 732 395-4400
Facsimile: 732 395-4401
Email: info@lucbro.com
Web: www.lucbro.com

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING
This press release may be considered advertising under the rules of some states. Prior results cannot and do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-ever-virtual-nasdaq-bell-ringing-ceremony-for-an-uplisted-company-lucosky-brookman-joins-client-esports-entertainment-group-inc-nasdaq-gmbl-301096487.html

SOURCE Lucosky Brookman LLP

