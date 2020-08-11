11.08.2020 03:30:00

First Ever "MIFF FURNIVERSE" Online Exhibition Opens

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) kicks off its first ever MIFF FURNIVERSE online exhibition today with its Asia Pacific Market Event, 11 -13 August 2020 to allow global furniture buyers conduct their online furniture sourcing real time with reliable furniture manufacturers and exporters which are majority from Malaysia, one of the Top Furniture Exporting Countries.

MIFF FURNIVERSE Online Exhibition Opens Today, 3 Geo Targeted Live Events

 

MIFF Furniverse Exhibitor - Home Best Enterprise

 

MIFF Furniverse Exhibitor - Oasis Furniture Industries

 

MIFF FURNIVERSE Online Exhibition, a unique sourcing platform for global furniture buyers

Three live Furniture Market Events will be brought by MIFF FURNIVERSE. The second live event is theNorth America & South America Market (18-20 August 2020) followed byEurope, Middle East & Africa Market (26-28 August 2020). Each market is geo-targeted and customised according to your market's time zone.

According to the Organiser Informa Markets, MIFF FURNIVERSE brings together 70 online exhibitors mainly from Malaysia offering extensive range of home and office furniture selections as well as the Malaysian best wooden furniture. Nearly 1,000 global buyers from 85 countries and regions registered to MIFF FURNIVERSE with very strong numbers from North America, Africa and Eastern Europe joining the traditional core of MIFF buyers from Asia Pacific region.

"We are excited to welcome global buyers to our furniture sourcing universe. MIFF FURNIVERSE is set to be an online experience with real-time trading opportunities for buyers and exhibitors at this trying time. We will build on our strong legacy as a partner to the local industry to expand exports and drive growth and prosperity for all. We maintain our engagement with exhibitors and global buyers to ensure MIFF's position as a unique trade show – both online and onsite," said Karen Goi, MIFF General Manager.

With MIFF's successful 25 years track record in attracting international furniture exhibitors and buyers from 140 countries and regions, MIFF FURNIVERSE is expected to be no different in terms of both excitement and a great experience.

MIFF FURNIVERSE is easy to navigate. It is an excellent platform for buyers to springboard into the live interaction with suppliers via chat or video call, to schedule meetings with exhibitors and to establish unique contact with manufacturers and sellers. Buyers could also "drop your business card" to the exhibitor.

"We hope MIFF FURNIVERSE could provide a unique online event experience and alternate digital solutions for our exhibitors and buyers to continue their business," added by Karen Goi.

Buyers can register online now at www.miff.com.my for golden opportunities to connect with furniture manufacturers and sellers from different markets around the world.

Being the largest furniture trade show in Southeast Asia, MIFF in its 26th edition will take place from 8-11 March 2021 in Kuala Lumpur.

Be the first to know what's coming next in MIFF FURNIVERSE and MIFF 2021, visit www.miff.com.my.

MIFF FURNIVERSE - Asia Pacific Market
11-13 August, 2020, 9am to 3pm (Kuala Lumpur time GMT+8)

MIFF FURNIVERSE - North and South America Market
18-20 August, 2020, 8pm to 2am (Kuala Lumpur time GMT+8)

MIFF FURNIVERSE - Europe, Middle East & Africa Market
26-28 August, 2020, 1pm to 7pm (Kuala Lumpur time GMT+8)

About MIFF (www.miff.com.my)

MIFF is Southeast Asia's most global and largest industry trade show of its kind serving 20,000 furniture professionals from 140 countries across the world. Held annually in March, the show offers a comprehensive selection of all kinds of home and commercial furniture including Malaysia's renowned top-quality wood furniture and the most extensive office solutions in the region. Since its inception in 1995, the show is an UFI-approved event by The Global Association for Exhibition Industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-ever-miff-furniverse-online-exhibition-opens-301109538.html

SOURCE Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF)

