First Dedicated CBD Store In Illinois Relaunches as 180 Pure at Deer Park Town Center

DEER PARK, Ill., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first dedicated CBD store in Illinois is relaunching as 180 Pure with a large amount of fanfare and national recognition. While this exciting rebrand will bring together a brick and mortar location with the hugely successful eCommerce store, the focus will be on continuing to deliver the same supreme quality products they have been known for. The product line will continue with an array of affordable THC-free CBD products including tinctures, soft gels, gummies, along with the critically acclaimed salves that the brand has built a solid consumer reputation nationally with.

The official launch of 180 Pure takes place during a special Celebration Weekend on Friday, February 7 – Sunday, February 9 at 20530 N. Rand Rd Ste 340, Deer Park, IL 60010. As a special offering for the surrounding community, the store will offer 40% off 180 Pure products throughout the weekend, along with daily giveaways and other wonderful surprises and in-store activities. On Celebration Sunday, February 9, the store will offer a special gift with purchase.

"When we first opened, the general consumer was not familiar with CBD and we saw an immediate opportunity to educate consumers on its benefit." says Sandra McFarland, owner of 180 Pure. "Today with CBD becoming a part of mainstream culture and more open dialogue happening, I find that a large segment still doesn't understand what it really is or how it works. And they certainly don't understand how the vast number of CBD products out there are different."

The 180 Pure values and mission remain the same. 180 Pure is founded on the principle that consumer education and understanding is critical to success. "We are obsessed with quality in every regard", explains McFarland. "Whether it is with the formulations and ingredients, the manufacturing, the transparency by which we do business, or just the service we provide, our goal is a well-informed consumer that walks away with a solution that betters their quality of life. We invest in our products and customer experience because we know that our consumers invest in us". McFarland, an Illinois native, believes in being present with her customers and values the benefit that being proactive in her local community has garnered the brand. The brand loyalty and surge in sales has been an added benefit.

Living up to its core mission of prioritizing consumer education and comfort levels, 180 Pure is hosting a free CBD seminar featuring local licensed pharmacist, Sean Gale on Sunday, February 9th at 2:00pm. As part of the seminar, Gale will include a Q&A session to answer any individual questions visitors have about CBD and its benefits.

"The biggest obstacle for today's consumer in the CBD world is finding a product you can trust," says Gale. "With thousands of wanna-be imposters flooding the market, it's easy to be overwhelmed with the choices. I always recommend my patients check out 180 Pure."

ABOUT 180 Pure:

180 Pure is a woman-owned business, operates both an eCommerce store and a brick and mortar location located at 20530 N. Rand Rd Ste 340, Deer Park, IL 60010 that is staffed with a well-trained compassionate team of CBD experts focused on helping customers cut through the confusion surrounding CBD products currently available in the marketplace, and find what best meets their individual needs. All 180 Pure products are THC-Free, Broad Spectrum, non-GMO and made from organically grown hemp on American farms. The 180 Pure brand is founded on the core value that natural, 100% organically grown hemp from American farms has the power to promote wellness and bring balance to your life.

To learn more about 180 Pure, visit:180Pure.com or contact the store at (847)481-6030

Media and Press Inquiries should be directed to the brand's global marketing partner, TLK Fusion, Inc to the attention of Tim McCouch at tim@tlkfusion.com or (818) 208-4582

SOURCE 180 Pure