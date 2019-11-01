+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
First Country in Micronesia That Economic Citizens of St Kitts and Nevis Can Travel to Visa-Free

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/-- The Republic of the Marshall Islands will become the 155th destination to which citizens of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis can travel to without a visa. On October 26th, representatives of the two island countries signed a visa waiver agreement during a ceremony held in Taiwan.

The Marshall Islands is the first country in Micronesia that citizens of St Kitts and Nevis, whether native or economic, will be able to travel to visa-free. One can become an economic citizen of St Kitts and Nevis via its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

Jasmine Huggins, Ambassador of St Kitts and Nevis to Taiwan, said during the signing ceremony on Saturday: "we are aware that the privilege of traveling to new and distant places provides an opportunity for personal growth and development and today we are making it that much easier for our citizens." The Marshall Islands' Foreign Minister, John Silk, welcomed the closer collaboration between the two nations, which he said would mean that "more opportunities will open up for both of our countries to work together through increased people to people exchanges with a view of cultivating enhanced diplomatic relations."

St Kitts and Nevis is known for actively investing in expanding its diplomatic relations all over the world. To date, citizens of the twin-island nation can travel without a visa before departure to two-thirds of the world's countries and territories. The small Caribbean country is ranked 24th worldwide in terms of its passport strength and 30th for its rule of law. It also scored 10/10 points for its high due diligence standards, according to FT Specialist's 2019 CBI Index.

Those wishing to become citizens of St Kitts and Nevis can do so without having a prior connection to the country, however they must pass a series of due diligence checks and make a minimum US$ 150,000 investment into the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), under the CBI Programme. Created in 1984, the Programme is a means of attracting foreign direct investment after St Kitts and Nevis gained independence from the United Kingdom. SGF was introduced by Prime Minister Timothy Harris as the most straightforward route to obtain second citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis, but also as a way to finance socio-economic initiatives on the islands.

