12.09.2019 23:00:00

First Company Offering Supplements Specifically Developed for Cryotherapy

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRYOxCELLence, founded by Kai Stubbe, is launching its new supplement line, designed explicitly for Cryotherapy, what is in Kai's blood. A figure of speech, of course. Kai is the Co-Founder of Cryo.com, Cryosc.com, and Cryo-Science.com, one of the leading groups in the CRYO space with full vertical integration of retail, manufacturing and service.

After doing CRYO sessions over and over with a wide range of clients, he sought to tailor each session to their individual needs by simultaneously increasing the benefits/efficiency. Kai went on an 18-month journey traveling the world to find the best products.

This MBA/Shaman/Spirithacker (Kai Stubbe) has gone on to create the world's first set of products produced specially for the cryotherapy industry. 

Those products are labeled SLIM, YOUTH, FOCUS, and SLEEP. Each of the products has a vast range of natural ingredients that may provide different benefits. More can be learned about each product at CRYOxCELLence.com.

CONTACT

Kai Stubbe
MBA/Shaman/Spiritual Hacker/Co-Founder of CRYOxCELLence
CRYOxCELLence.com
Kai@CRYOxCELLence.com

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/263105.php

https://www.rxlist.com/phosphatidylserine/supplements.htm

https://www.verywellhealth.com/how-to-take-melatonin-3015192

https://www.healthline.com/health/food-nutrition/valerian-root

Related Files

CRYOxCELLence Product 1-Pagers.pdf

Related Images

cryoxcellence-focus-supplement.png
kai-stubbe.jpg

Related Links

CRYOxCELLence Website

Bacopa-Monnieri Benefits

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-company-offering-supplements-specifically-developed-for-cryotherapy-300917421.html

SOURCE CRYOxCELLence

