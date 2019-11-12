First Cobalt to Present at the Benchmark Minerals Cathodes Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC, OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that President & Chief Executive Officer, Trent Mell will be presenting at Benchmark Minerals Cathodes Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:15 am at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey in California.

Mr. Mell will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference to discuss the Company's progress with restarting its permitted Canadian cobalt refinery in partnership with Glencore AG. A copy of Mr. Mell's presentation is available at https://www.firstcobalt.com/investors/investor-presentation/.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt owns the only permitted primary cobalt refinery in North America. The Company is advancing a feasibility study on an expansion to its Canadian cobalt refinery under a long-term supply arrangement with Glencore AG. First Cobalt's main cobalt project is the Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho, USA, which has an inferred mineral resource estimate available on the Company's website. The Company also controls a significant land package in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, spanning over 100 km2 which contains more than 50 past producing mines.

