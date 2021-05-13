SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 33’876 0.9%  DAX 15’200 0.3%  Euro 1.0938 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’952 0.1%  Gold 1’823 0.4%  Bitcoin 43’380 -5.4%  Dollar 0.9068 -0.2%  Öl 66.7 -3.4% 
13.05.2021 19:31:00

First Choice Health Hires Troy Williams as VP, Health Systems Partnerships

SEATTLE, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Health (FCH), a forward-thinking alternative to traditional health insurance, has announced the hire of Troy Williams as its Vice President of Health System Partnerships. In his new role, Williams will help lead FCH's efforts in creating partnerships with clinically integrated networks (CINs) aimed at making health care more accessible and affordable for individuals in a growing number of states.

Troy previously served as the Vice President of Employer Solutions for Vanderbilt University, which is regarded nationally as an innovator of health services. At Vanderbilt, he was responsible for the school's statewide clinically integrated network (CIN) product as well as partnering with Aetna, UnitedHealthcare and Cigna. Prior to Vanderbilt, Troy worked for GE Healthcare and Unisyn, where he was the Vice President of Service Sales.

"Troy is perfect for this role because he understands how to message the value of clinically integrated networks to health systems, brokers and employers," said FCH CEO Jaja Okigwe. "His experience with Vanderbilt will help First Choice Health open doors to provider systems who may not know about us, and we look forward to the results he'll bring to our organization."

"Throughout my career, I've examined different ways for providers and employers to collaborate, looking at goals and incentives from each perspective and ultimately providing better value in healthcare delivery," Williams said. "This mission aligns perfectly with the work First Choice Health has been doing with clinically integrated networks, and I'm eager to join this initiative that will really show a tangible difference for members."

Having already established itself as the market leader in forging successful partnerships with hospitals and health systems to deliver provider-led products to commercial populations, the 100% provider-owned FCH has homed in on the delivery of exceptional health care products to the employer market in the Northwest, Mountain West and the Great Plains. These high-touch, high-tech direct-to-employer products are centered on serving members and patients with increased value, enhanced access and unparalleled customer support.

For more information on FCH's work with CINs, please visit: https://www.fchn.com/clinically-integrated-networks

About First Choice Health
First Choice Health (FCH), headquartered in Seattle, Wash., is a provider-owned health care organization offering employers a forward-thinking alternative to traditional health insurance. FCH has been serving employers of all sizes and across many industries with exceptional health benefits administration for over 35 years, offering unparalleled access to a growing network of providers, as well as an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that collectively supports members in every step of their health care journeys. For more information, visit First Choice Health online at www.fchn.com.

Media Contact
Kyle Wall / Aaron Blank of The Fearey Group for First Choice Health
FCH@feareygroup.com / (570) 575-3405

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-choice-health-hires-troy-williams-as-vp-health-systems-partnerships-301291151.html

SOURCE First Choice Health

﻿

Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away" noch zeitgemäss?

Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away" noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV

