First Chance to View Newly Completed Luxury Development, Waterfall by Crown Group in Waterloo

SYDNEY, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Group will showcase Waterfall by Crown Group, its newly completed lush tropical development of 331 luxury apartments in Waterloo, to the public for the first time next weekend. The development has set a new benchmark for integrating the natural landscape in an urban setting and broke the record for the highest-priced apartment in the suburb when it sold a penthouse for $4.5 million in May 2018.

Crown Group will open the doors to the completed development for the first time on Saturday 15 February, from 11am to 1pm.

Guests will be treated to a barbeque and children's activities amid the lush tropical gardens near the tranquil outdoor lagoon and bamboo-covered walkway on ground level. They will then be invited on group tours, which provide the first glimpse of these stunning new homes and the fantastic facilities at this new development.

The new community has been highly sought-after since it launched in June 2017, when it sold $300 million worth of homes in one day. Inspired by cascading water and tropical rainforests, the design is the work of award-winning SJB Architects, in conjunction with Crown Group, and leads an innovative greenery revolution in the heart of Waterloo.

The $395-million development offers luxurious residences in three iconic seven-storey buildings and a 20-storey sculptural tower. There is a mix of studios, one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, courtyard apartments and double-storey penthouses. Apartment interiors offer fresh, modern finishes in stone and timber with subtle hues.

Crown Group's signature resort-style resident facilities include an infinity rooftop pool and terrace, a cantilevered gym, rooftop cinema, function room with catering kitchen and a music room with a grand piano.

Public art is a key element within the development: Mika Utzon Popov, grandson of Sydney Opera House architect Jørn Utzon, created a large-scale artwork integrated in the design.

Crown Group Chairman and Group CEO Iwan Sunito said, "We are incredibly excited to open the doors to Sydneysiders for the first time at Waterfall by Crown Group. The innovative building has set a new benchmark in the seamless integration of natural beauty and contemporary architecture within a residential development, creating the most desirable tropical urban resort-style living in the growing suburb of Waterloo."

Crown Group Director of Sales Prisca Edwardssaid, "This iconic development located right in the heart of Waterloo, a premium location extremely convenient for residents who travel for work, as it's just 5km from the Sydney CBD, 10 minutes from the international airport, 15 minutes to the city and 15 minutes to the beach. It's also students' new favourite - close to three world's top-ranking universities including University of Technology Sydney, The University of New South Wales and The University of Sydney.

"Don't miss out on this weekend event. Bring friends and family and join us at Waterfall by Crown Group next Saturday and be one of the first people to inspect Waterloo's newly completed resort-style residences."

A limited number of premium apartments in Waterfall by Crown Group are now available for sale starting from $713,000.

The Waterfall by Crown Group Display Centre is open every day from 10am to 4pm at 30-36 O'Dea Avenue, Waterloo.

For more information, please visit www.waterfallbycrowngroup.com.au or call 1800 001 880.

About Crown Group

Crown Group Holdings (Crown Group) is a leading Australian property group specialising in property development, property investment and serviced apartments. The company was co-founded by architect Mr. Iwan Sunito and engineer Mr. Paul Sathio with its first project in 1996.

Crown Group has successfully completed major developments in Sydney's premier locations including Bondi, Bondi Junction, Parramatta, Ashfield, Epping, Homebush, Newington, Pennant Hills and Rhodes and most recently the 25-storey Arc by Crown Group in Sydney CBD and 2017 Property Council of Australia's Annual Property Congress' one of the World's Best Projects Infinity by Crown Group in Green Square.

Today, Crown Group boasts a portfolio of six major projects under development and in the pipeline. It is currently developing three major projects in the Sydney area: the $500 million five tower precinct Mastery by Crown Group in Waterloo being developed with Mitsubishi Estate Asia; Waterfall by Crown Group in Waterloo; and Eastlakes Liveby Crown Group the most exciting new address in the Eastern Suburbs.

www.crowngroup.com.au

Awards

