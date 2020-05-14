+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.05.2020 19:45:00

First Canadian Securities 2019 Short-Term Super Flow-Through Limited Partnership December 31, 2019 Audited Financial Statements

EDMONTON, May 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The issuer intends to rely on the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) General Order 51-501 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (GO 51-501) on March 23, 2020. GO 51-501 provides an extension for issuers who are required to file annual financial statements and the F16 under subsections 2.9(17.5) and 2.9(17.19) of NI 45-106 between March 23 and June 1, 2020.  The extension period ends 45 days from the Filing Deadline.  Paragraph 3 of this general order states that, in order to rely on GO 51-501, issuers must issue and file on SEDAR a news release in advance of its filing deadline that discloses each requirement for which it is relying on this exemption.

SOURCE First Canadian Securities 2019 Short-Term Super Flow-Through Limited Partnership

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 277.30
-0.07 %
Roche Hldg G 347.80
-0.60 %
CS Group 7.46
-1.03 %
CieFinRichemont 52.34
-1.21 %
The Swatch Grp 173.25
-1.34 %
Swiss Life Hldg 307.20
-2.88 %
Lonza Grp 443.10
-3.57 %
SGS 2’065.00
-3.64 %
ABB 16.82
-3.97 %
Adecco Group 38.65
-4.17 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:42
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
13:30
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 45% Barriere auf Schweizer Blue Chips
09:00
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:27
SMI zeigt sich vergleichsweise stabil
13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:09
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
12:18
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
12.05.20
Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
mehr
Unsicherheit steigt wieder – Licht und Schatten bei Einzeltiteln | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktie sackt ab: ams will bedingtes Kapital um rund 10 Prozent erhöhen
Dow letztendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
Wer steckt wirklich hinter Satoshi Nakamoto? John McAfee behauptet dessen Identität zu kennen
SoftwareONE-Aktie auf Talfahrt: SoftwareONE-Grossaktionäre verkaufen Aktienanteil von gut 11 Prozent
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
Wirecard-Aktie knickt ein: Anlegerkanzlei Tilp verklagt Wirecard auf Schadensersatz
mobilezone-Aktie verliert nach Gewinnausblick - Senkung für 2020
Facebook will erkrankten Inhalte-Prüfern 52 Millionen Dollar zahlen - Aktie schwächer
Investor: Darum wird es nach der Corona-Pandemie keine V-förmige Erholung geben
Analyst: Bitcoin ist als Wertspeicher noch besser als Gold

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst mit Abschlägen -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Konjunktursorgen und Trump-Aussagen: Wall Street in Rot. Der heimische Markt verzeichnete am Donnerstag Verluste. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich schwächer. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich südwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB