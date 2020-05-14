First Canadian Securities 2019 Short-Term Super Flow-Through Limited Partnership December 31, 2019 Audited Financial Statements

EDMONTON, May 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The issuer intends to rely on the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) General Order 51-501 – Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (GO 51-501) on March 23, 2020. GO 51-501 provides an extension for issuers who are required to file annual financial statements and the F16 under subsections 2.9(17.5) and 2.9(17.19) of NI 45-106 between March 23 and June 1, 2020. The extension period ends 45 days from the Filing Deadline. Paragraph 3 of this general order states that, in order to rely on GO 51-501, issuers must issue and file on SEDAR a news release in advance of its filing deadline that discloses each requirement for which it is relying on this exemption.

SOURCE First Canadian Securities 2019 Short-Term Super Flow-Through Limited Partnership