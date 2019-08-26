<
26.08.2019 17:29:00

First Business Invited to Participate at the Raymond James 2019 U.S. Bank Conference

First Business Financial Services, Inc. ("First Business”) (NASDAQ:FBIZ), announced today that management is scheduled to participate at the Raymond James 2019 U.S. Bank Conference being held on Wednesday, September 4 at the JW Marriott hotel in Chicago, IL.

Corey Chambas, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ed Sloane, Chief Financial Officer, and Dave Seiler, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in meetings with institutional investors during the conference. Management’s presentation material for this event is posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.firstbusiness.com, and available for download.

About First Business Financial Services, Inc.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) is a Wisconsin-based bank holding company, focused on the unique needs of businesses, business executives, and high net worth individuals. First Business offers commercial banking, specialty finance, and private wealth management solutions, and because of its niche focus, is able to provide its clients with unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. For additional information, visit www.firstbusiness.com or call 608-238-8008.

