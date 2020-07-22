First Annual Thought Industries COGNITION 2020 Virtual Conference for Customer Training Spotlights Revenue and Retention Strategies for Technology and Professional Training Organizations

BOSTON, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries , the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, announced its first annual event and user conference, COGNITION 2020, taking place Tuesday, October 6 through Wednesday, October 7 online at https://cognition.thoughtindustries.com/.

COGNITION 2020 was created using the Thought Industries platform to bring together B2B customer training thought leaders, executives, and customers to share their experiences, challenges, and ideas to drive better learning outcomes for their own customers, partners, and external audiences.

"The world of customer education is undergoing a transformation as norms are being challenged, and the world of professional learning is being disrupted," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "How we create, deploy and measure the impact of customer education and engagement is quickly evolving and COGNITION will give attendees valuable takeaways to execute customer education programs that generate higher engagement, product proficiency, retention and growth."

At COGNITION 2020, Thought Industries customers and other customer education thought leaders from around the world will share their knowledge in live streaming video, interactive online sessions and interactive workshops for customer training and professional learning.

Sessions that provide actionable insights for business strategy and 2021 planning will include:

How to measure the ROI of customer training and use data-driven insights for 2021 planning and beyond.

The technology and methodologies to help scale your training business. Proven methodologies to build and transform customer training from a cost to profit center.

How to keep your learners engaged in your training content and coming back for more.

Proven methodologies from innovators in customer training and professional learning.

Collaborative, hands-on panels of customer education executives.

Additional opportunities include workshops to engage with forward-thinking peers and tactical training on the Thought Industries Platform. Keynote speakers and programming details will be announced over the coming weeks.

Join the innovators in B2B customer training at COGNITION 2020 , the only conference specific to the influencers and decision-makers driving continual growth through customer education. Take advantage of early-bird pricing and save $200 off registration and follow #COGNITION2020 for news and updates.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

