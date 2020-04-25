+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
25.04.2020 02:00:00

First Aid Global LLC Donates PPE To Nursing Homes That Are Frequently Overlooked

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Purchase a T-shirt, provide a PPE Kit for a healthcare worker or first responder in need" is the current mantra for the good people at First Aid Global LLC in Tarzana California. They created a T-shirt screened with "Social Distance Warrior" and their own unique emoji design and are selling them on their website for $25.00, promising to donate a complete PPE Kit to a medical worker in need for each shirt sold.

The result: "We're off to a great start!" says co-owner Todd West. "Yesterday we dropped twenty PPE to the Salvation Army's Hope Harbor in Los Angeles and received a very warm welcome from a nurse who had little in the way of personal protection equipment," West says.

Hope Harbor serves to empower homeless men suffering from drug and alcohol abuse to achieve spiritual, physical and social self-sufficiency. It is an in-care facility that Veterans can utilize up to a 2-year stay.

Eduardo Galvan, co-owner of First Aid Global LLC says "Immediately upon arrival I witnessed many homeless people knocking on the door of Hope Harbor and then being served food. It touched me to see that on these sometimes terrible streets there is a place where the homeless can get help."

Each packaged PPE Kit includes a containment suit, N95 mask, goggles, gloves, booties, hair net, disinfectant wipes and bio-hazard waste bag. Sold on their website for $24.95 each, the kits are being made as fast as they're being handed out. First Aid Global has scheduled deliveries to a Children's Hospital as well as a Nursing Home in Long Beach and they have plans to include out-of-state nursing facilities too.

"It appears that in the state of New York, fifty-eight percent of the deaths happened in nursing homes in New York City," Mr. West adds. "This would indicate that the Federal Government has been overlooking these nursing homes in mass and so we're focusing on them first. I know there are many medical workers in need and we are certainly limited, but we all have to start somewhere."

You can take part in the giveaway by purchasing your own "Social Distance Warrior" T-shirt by visiting First Aid Global's Social Distance Warrior webpage.

 

SOURCE First Aid Global LLC

