First 2020 Jeep models arrive at Fury Motors of Saint Paul

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fall has only just begun, but Fury Saint Paul is already gearing up for the new year with a growing selection of over 100 models from the 2020 Jeep lineup.

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator was the first to make its debut for the model year. The brand's first pickup since 1992, the Gladiator satisfies the vast demand for Jeep-grade capability in a truck body. Like the iconic Wrangler, the Gladiator embraces the open-air driving experience with a removable roof, removable doors and a fold-down windshield, all of which are standard.

Those loyal to the original rock-crawler will be pleased to know that 2020 Jeep Wrangler models have already begun rolling into the Fury Motors lot. The Jeep brand classic returns with two new special edition variants – the Willys edition and the Black & Tan edition. Also joining the roster is a new EcoDiesel engine, which is pegged for release sometime in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Prospective shoppers looking for something more civilized can find incredible capability in the refined 2020 Jeep Cherokee compact SUV and the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee midsize SUV.

A standout in its respective segment, the 2020 Jeep Cherokee goes places competing crossovers dare not tread with real off-road ability, a potent engine selection and a 4,500-pound tow rating.

The larger 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee specializes in surging engine power and outstanding terrain-crawling prowess. Leave nothing behind with 36.3 cubic feet of cargo space, plus an impressive 7,200-pound tow rating.

Drivers in the Twin Cities area interested in learning more about the newest Jeep vehicles available at Fury Saint Paul can find more information on model details and current inventory by visiting the dealership's website, https://saintpaul.furymotors.com/. Interested parties can also speak with a sales representative directly by calling the Fury Saint Paul sales department at 888-445-4985 or by visiting the dealership in person at 1000 Concord St., South St. Paul, Minnesota 55075.

