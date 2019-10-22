FireFox Gold Announces Shares for Services Transaction

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") (TSXV: "FFOX") announces that the Company has entered into an agreement for services (the "Agreement") with Oy Kati Ab Kalajoki ("Kati"), an arm's length party, pursuant to which the Company will issue common shares of the Company in full satisfaction of ongoing drilling services (the "Services") provided by Kati in Northern Finland (the "Shares for Services").

Under the Agreement, the deemed price of the common shares to be issued is to be calculated using the closing price of the Company's common shares on the first trading day after the last date on each invoice in which Services are provided to the Company.

The Company has received invoices from Kati for work performed to September 27, 2019 and has issued 565,100 common shares with a value of approximately $0.16 per share in settlement of invoices totaling $89,597. Future issuances of shares are anticipated under the Agreement prior to December 31, 2019.

The securities will be subject to a four month hold period, expiring February 22, 2020. The Shares for Services arrangement is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Conditional acceptance for the share issuance has been granted.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture stock exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. The Company is focused entirely on gold exploration in Finland where it is exploring its project portfolio that includes over 150,000 hectares of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information concerning the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"

Chief Executive Officer

