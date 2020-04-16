Fire Watch Patrol Value Highlighted by Savannah Eastern Wharf Blaze, says United Protective Services LLC

DENVER, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A March 18article on MSN reports on a serious structure fire that occurred at a construction site in the Eastern Wharf area of Savannah, Georgia. Luckily, no one was injured, but damage to the property was extensive enough that a completion date will likely be pushed back significantly. As of the article's publication, a cause had not been determined for the fire. Denver based security firm United Protective Services LLC says that construction site fires are all too common, causing millions of dollars in damage every year. The firm says that something as simple as a 24/7 fire watch patrol can spot and put out a fire before the damage becomes significant.

United Protective Services notes that construction sites tend to be filled with hazardous chemicals, high-powered equipment, and combustible materials; all of which can obviously lead to big trouble if not properly watched over. This is especially true in the colder months when space heaters are often employed to keep workers warm, the firm adds. Of course, United Protective Services says that it only takes one simple oversight—like an operational space heater or power tool that has been forgotten for an extended time—for a malfunction to occur, spark a fire, and cause substantial property damage and worse, halting a construction project permanently and potentially leaving owners liable for damages. If any significant injuries result, the liability and morale costs rise exponentially.

United Protective Services says that construction site security with the added benefit of a fire watch patrol can easily monitor a site without getting in the way of worker's duties. The firm says that, when workers leave for the day, experienced security teams remain on-site to deter miscreants, including would-be arsonists and keep an eye out for other potential threats. United Protective Services says that fire watch patrols are trained to be the first line of defense against a blaze and have the potential to save property owners untold amounts of money and heartache.

The firm also says that security services can also repel often relatively minor but potentially very expensive threats, such as vagrants, petty criminals, and escalating disputes between workers and/or visitors. United Protective Services adds that often the very presence of highly visible uniformed security personnel can ward off all types of unwanted guests and keep valuable equipment out of the hands of thieves, allowing construction professionals to focus solely on their jobs and let our specialists do what we do best – protecting the safety of lives and property.

