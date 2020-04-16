+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
16.04.2020 04:00:00

Fire Watch Patrol Value Highlighted by Savannah Eastern Wharf Blaze, says United Protective Services LLC

DENVER, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A March 18article on MSN reports on a serious structure fire that occurred at a construction site in the Eastern Wharf area of Savannah, Georgia. Luckily, no one was injured, but damage to the property was extensive enough that a completion date will likely be pushed back significantly. As of the article's publication, a cause had not been determined for the fire. Denver based security firm United Protective Services LLC says that construction site fires are all too common, causing millions of dollars in damage every year. The firm says that something as simple as a 24/7 fire watch patrol can spot and put out a fire before the damage becomes significant.

United Protective Services notes that construction sites tend to be filled with hazardous chemicals, high-powered equipment, and combustible materials; all of which can obviously lead to big trouble if not properly watched over. This is especially true in the colder months when space heaters are often employed to keep workers warm, the firm adds. Of course, United Protective Services says that it only takes one simple oversight—like an operational space heater or power tool that has been forgotten for an extended time—for a malfunction to occur, spark a fire, and cause substantial property damage and worse, halting a construction project permanently and potentially leaving owners liable for damages. If any significant injuries result, the liability and morale costs rise exponentially.

United Protective Services says that construction site security with the added benefit of a fire watch patrol can easily monitor a site without getting in the way of worker's duties. The firm says that, when workers leave for the day, experienced security teams remain on-site to deter miscreants, including would-be arsonists and keep an eye out for other potential threats. United Protective Services says that fire watch patrols are trained to be the first line of defense against a blaze and have the potential to save property owners untold amounts of money and heartache.

The firm also says that security services can also repel often relatively minor but potentially very expensive threats, such as vagrants, petty criminals, and escalating disputes between workers and/or visitors. United Protective Services adds that often the very presence of highly visible uniformed security personnel can ward off all types of unwanted guests and keep valuable equipment out of the hands of thieves, allowing construction professionals to focus solely on their jobs and let our specialists do what we do best – protecting the safety of lives and property.

Interested readers can find more information on United Protective Services LLC by visiting their website at https://www.unitedprotectiveservicesllc.com/ or by calling (303) 747-6434.

 

SOURCE United Protective Services LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 103.28
-0.17 %
Novartis 82.22
-0.70 %
Roche Hldg G 311.00
-1.25 %
Swisscom 515.00
-1.34 %
SGS 2’210.00
-1.95 %
ABB 16.74
-4.94 %
Zurich Insur Gr 302.10
-5.33 %
The Swatch Grp 192.00
-5.79 %
Adecco Group 37.24
-5.82 %
CS Group 7.83
-6.86 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
15.04.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
15.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15.04.20
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
14.04.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: How we’re managing money in the eye of the storm
09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
Apple stellt neues iPhone SE vor - Apple-Aktie gibt nach Überraschung ab
Comparis-Studie - Schweizer werden ihren Konsum eindämmen
US-Börsen nach schwachen Wirtschaftsdaten mit Verlusten -- Konjunktursorgen bremsen: SMI beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- DAX rutscht deutlich ab -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss im Minus
Goldman Sachs-Aktie schliesst fest: Gewinn von Goldman Sachs halbiert
Gurit erleidet leichten Umsatzrückgang und bestätigt Prognose mit Vorbehalt
Dufry-Aktie stürzt erneut ab: Dufry verschiebt Generalversammlung wegen Coronavirus-Pandemie
Aktien von CS und UBS weiten nach Ergebnisse von US-Banken Verluste aus
Aktien Schweiz Schluss: Gewinnmitnahmen nach vier starken Wochen
Rekordtief: MCH Group-Aktien setzen Talfahrt an der Börse fort

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach schwachen Wirtschaftsdaten mit Verlusten -- Konjunktursorgen bremsen: SMI beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- DAX rutscht deutlich ab -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss im Minus
An der Wall Street geht es abwärts. In Zürich waren zur Wochenmitte Verluste zu sehen, in Frankfurt ging es kräftig nach unten. In Asien gab es zur Wochenmitte zunächst ungewöhnlich wenig Bewegung, im Handelsverlauf tauchten die Indizes jedoch auch in Fernost ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB