+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
15.10.2019 14:19:00

FiO brings AI and big data to the Block 3.0 party

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain technology's incoming third wave promises to radically alter the digital economy by incorporating Artificial Intelligence and big data. One of the companies leading the way is FiO, an innovative new "middleware" ecosystem that has partnered with IBM and is set to help businesses take advantage of the latest blockchain technology.

Following Blockchain 1.0 (digital assets) and 2.0 (smart contracts), the approaching Blockchain 3.0 era promises to create compliant independent financial markets and economies that will force businesses to join in order to stay competitive.

Yet, constantly evolving technology and exorbitant research and development (R&D) costs make blockchain technology still prohibitively unaffordable for small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs). FiO aims to decrease the barriers to entry and help SMEs integrate blockchain and big data-driven targeted marketing into their businesses. FiO is in its final stages of development and will be completed by the end of October; furthermore, FiO will be online by the end of 2019.

Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS)

Blockchain technology is decentralized, incorruptible, and immutable by design in order to facilitate secure data storage.

FiO, an official IBM Hyperledger partner, builds on this with a seamless plug-and-play solution that uses a simple API protocol to effortlessly integrate with companies' existing software.

FiO's MCC (multi-cross-chain) solution acts as a flexible layer that allows clients to keep their data on either a private or public chain (or both), while its tokenization service foils traditional provenance fraud and theft by transforming ownership certificates into immutable blockchain records.

AI-enhanced Targeted Marketing

Additionally, FiO clients can also easily collect anonymized, GDPR-compliant user data. FiO uses IBM Hyperledger Indy's Decentralized Identification (DID) to enhance blockchain big data with cutting-edge AI applications.

FiO's tech-driven targeted marketing platform will create a sharing economy set to mutually benefit both businesses and their customers. The concept is simple -- participants are incentivized to provide data, yet retain full control over their privacy. By compensating users who share data via a subscription-based model, it allows businesses to optimize their targeted marketing strategy.

In addition to partnerships with IBM and leading R&D partners, FiO also has the financial backing of Forbes Asia and Infinity Leadway, an Israel-based venture capital fund. FiO is currently rapidly expanding in Asia, with offices in Taiwan, Hong Kong, mainlandChina, Japan, and Singapore.

To learn more, visit fio.one.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fio-brings-ai-and-big-data-to-the-block-3-0-party-300938622.html

SOURCE FiO Technology Co. Ltd

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Saudi-Arabien hält Ölangebot knapp, Ölpreise dennoch im Rückwärtsgang
09:53
Vontobel: derimail - Drei attraktive Schweden für Ihr Depot?
09:51
SMI startet verkatert in die neue Woche
06:16
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Kurslücke mahnt / Julius Bär – Hält der Widerstand?
14.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nur unter diesen Umständen kann die Tesla-Aktie wieder steigen
Sunrise-Aktie unentschlossen: freenet weiterhin gegen UPC-Kauf - Liberty Global unterstützt bei der Kapitalerhöhung
Roche-GS und Novartis-Aktien unter Druck - Sorge um US-Strafzölle
Dow geht mit kleinem Minus aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Darum glaubt Starinvestor Frank Thelen nicht an Bitcoin - Libra hingegen habe Potenzial
Stadler-Aktie zieht an: Auftrag für Lokomotiven in Taiwan
Facebook-Aktie tiefer: Facebook verliert weitere namhafte Partner für Libra-Projekt
Wirecard-Aktie bricht nach Bericht über Buchhaltungsprobleme ein
SMI mit positiver Tendenz -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Implenia-Aktie verliert deutlich: Veraison und Parmino brechen Gespräche mit Implenia ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit positiver Tendenz -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich verhalten optimistisch. Der deutsche Leitindex kann am Dienstag etwas zulegen. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost konnten sich nicht für eine gemeinsame Richtung entscheiden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB