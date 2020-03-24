24.03.2020 12:07:00

FinPoints Partners with Doo Tech to Provide Cutting-Edge Fintech

Delivering Trusted, Market-Tested Technology 

HONG KONG, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinPoints today announced its partnership with internationally renowned fintech provider Doo Tech. This partnership will facilitate the enhancement and strengthening of FinPoints' offerings with the resources of a long-time fintech giant, perfectly complementing its independent product development.

FinPoints conducts independent research and development to create the next generation trading system as well as to enable high capacity and ultra-low latency trading in a secure and trusted environment. Its network ecosystem empowers institutional and retail traders with competitive solutions. Its products and services offer enhanced flexibility and customisation options to adapt to each clients' business strategy, achieving greater results.

FinPoints enables financial companies to move towards a more robust technology. Through helping clients identify areas of infrastructure development that are crucial to increasing revenue gains, speed, reliability and efficiency, FinPoints brings sustainable, competitive advantages.

About FinPoints: 

FinPoints is a leading global fintech provider that combines technology and the power of innovation to transform the global financial industry. We offer a wide range of comprehensive and advance solutions that propel its clients to increase revenue, reduce cost, minimise risk, and stand out among their rivals in the trading environment. We specialise in providing technological solutions on foreign exchange, securities, and futures. For more than two decades, we have been providing and developing an institutional-grade trading platform technology service.

Singapore-based with branches in Hong Kong, London, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur, our technology and global insight application have benefitted successful companies worldwide. FinPoints helps companies to thrive in the fast-changing fintech industry.

About Doo Tech: 

Doo Tech is a leading fintech developer dedicated to serving the financial industry. With leading-edge technology, Doo Tech provides cutting-edge expertise and a one-stop solution for financial institutions. Cutting-edge technology with an ultra-low latency trading environment and multi-asset arrangement, Doo Tech can advance your workflow management and efficiency dramatically. Outstanding customer service consistently executes customised support, bringing your business to the next level. With service centres in Hong Kong, London, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur with professional knowledge and technology expertise, Doo Tech is dedicated to delivering a consistently high level of service for clients and business partners.

For more information, please visit www.finpoints.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50: Crossen der 10-Tage-Linie auf der Agenda
10:13
Vontobel: Amazon mit Nachfragezuwachs angesichts COVID-19 Ausbreitung
08:07
SMI mit Schwächephase
07:14
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Fällt die 2’200 Punkte-Marke? / Novartis – Neue Abwärtswelle?
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Chef warnt Mitarbeiter vor "aufziehendem Sturm" - Aktie fällt deutlich
Kampf gegen Corona: Roche startet Studie für Actemra bei Coronavirus-Lungenentzündungen - Aktie springt an
Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Vor Halving: So könnte sich der Bitcoin-Kurs bis Mai entwickeln
Nach Pannenserie und erneuter Belastungsprobe: Swisscom in der Bredouille
Ölpreis fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
SMI mit kräftigem Zuschlag -- DAX über 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Schweizer Startup will erste Space-Müllabfuhr ins All bringen
Trotz Chaos an den Märkten: In China ist dieser Rohstoff derzeit sehr gefragt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit kräftigem Zuschlag -- DAX über 9'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich im Plus
Anleger am heimischen Markt schöpfen am Dienstag wieder Hoffnung. Der deutsche Leitindex ließ schon mit dem Handelsstart die wichtige 9'000-Zähler-Marke hinter sich und bleibt auch weiterhin in der Gewinnzone. Am Dienstag griffen die Anleger in Asien wieder zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB