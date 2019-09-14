14.09.2019 01:33:00

FINNEA Group Advises Xoran Holdings LLC on its Growth Financing Capital Raise

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FINNEA Group, LLC ("FINNEA") is pleased to announce the successful growth financing capital raise by Xoran Holdings LLC ("Xoran").  FINNEA acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Xoran.

CEO Misha Rakic commented:
"Through their focused attention and market expertise, the FINNEA team enabled us to accelerate our next level of innovation into intraoperative soft tissue scans that will greatly enhance patient care and save lives."

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Xoran (https://xorantech.com/) was founded in 2001 to reduce the cost and complexity of healthcare by delivering innovative niche medical imaging solutions.  The Company's vision is to improve the quality and efficiency of patient care by developing innovative, patient-friendly, point-of-care computed tomography ("CT") systems that are optimized for specific clinical and hospital applications.

Xoran is the pioneer of low-dose radiation, cone beam CT scanners for use in-office and in operating rooms. Xoran developed proprietary hard tissue computerized tomography (CT) scanners and holds 20 related patents.

The Company has installed such scanners worldwide and dominates the ear, nose and throat ("ENT") in-office imaging market with approximately four times the estimated share of the next closest competitor.

Xoran leveraged its patented technology to create a mobile scanner capable of scanning soft tissue. The xCAT IQ™ offers a zero-turn radius that enables critical care physicians to perform in-room scans, eliminating perilous 'road trips' whereby as-risk, non-ambulatory patients are mobilized to radiology rooms or the location of less portable scanning equipment.

Xoran will use its growth financing to commercialize the xCAT IQ as well as to further develop innovative new products, such as intraoperative CT combined with surgical navigation.

About FINNEA
With offices in Detroit and Chicago, FINNEA Group leverages deep experience, creativity and tenacity to provide focused middle market investment banking and advisory services.

For more information about FINNEA Group, please visit www.finneagroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finnea-group-advises-xoran-holdings-llc-on-its-growth-financing-capital-raise-300918092.html

SOURCE Xoran Holdings LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.09.19
Große Preisschwankungen bei Gold wegen der EZB
13.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf ING Groep NV
13.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Daily Markets: EUR/USD - Marke von 1,10 USD im Fokus
12.09.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
12.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
12.09.19
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Der Bitcoin steht vor einem 30-prozentigen Kurssturz
Implenia-Aktie im Plus: Bei Implenia bilden Veraison und Parmino eine Aktionärsgruppe
Wall Street verabschiedet sich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
Eigener Index: JPMorgan misst mit "Volfefe" wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen Trumps Twitter-Ausfälle
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendierten seitwärts -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mit Gewinnen
Roche-Aktie gewinnt: Roche erreicht Ziele mit subkutaner Perjeta/Herceptin-Kombi
dormakaba-Aktie unter Druck: dormakaba mit leichtem Umsatzrückgang und besserer Profitabilität
Wo geht es hin zum Jahresende? So schätzen Experten die weitere Entwicklung an den Börsen ein
KW 37: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Romande Energie erleidet Gewinneinbruch im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendierten seitwärts -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich fester. Die Wall Street behauptete sich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es vor dem Wochenende bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB