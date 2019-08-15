FinLab EOS VC: Moonlighting secures strategic partnership with Kelly Services, a global leader in workforce solutions



Charlottesville, Virgina/Frankfurt, August 15, 2019 - Moonlighting (www.moonlighting.com), a leading mobile on-demand hiring platform and portfolio company of the FinLab EOS VC Fund, secures a strategic partnership with Kelly Services a global leader in providing workforce solutions. The collaboration provides Kelly Services access to independent talent communities by leveraging Moonlighting's new Blockchain Profile Management System.

In April 2019, Moonlighting announced its investment from FinLab EOS VC Fund, a venture capital fund backed by FinLab AG and Block.one, one of the largest companies in blockchain and the publisher of the blockchain protocol EOSIO. Moonlighting's Blockchain Profile Management Solution will run on the EOSIO protocol and allow job seekers to create trusted work profiles and transport them to other freelance and gig marketplaces.

Kelly Services joins an impressive group of partners for Moonlighting, including three of the largest news media companies in the US (Gannett, McClatchy and Tribune). Moonlighting's hiring solutions can be found in over 150 news media sites including the Chicago Tribune, LA Times, the Miami Herald, New York Daily News, and USA TODAY.



About Moonlighting

Moonlighting's on-demand hiring solution empowers people to earn extra money and hire talented professionals quickly creating a virtual marketplace for freelancers and small businesses to hire or be hired directly from mobile devices. With a blockchain supported platform, Moonlighting provides a full turnkey solution with a suite of tools to empower millions of independent workers and recruiters worldwide. Moonlighting is a privately held, Charlottesville, VA-based company built from the ground up for the gig economy.

About Kelly Services(R)

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) is a global workforce solutions provider operating throughout the world. Kelly assigns professional and technical employees in the fields of education, legal, health care, and creative services. It has also developed a suite of solutions to help customers manage their workforce. Kelly offers outsourcing, consulting, recruitment, career transition and vendor management services. The company's workforce solutions are provided to a diversified group of customers through offices in three regions: the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific.

About EOS VC

Block.one's EOS VC program offers developers and entrepreneurs the funding they need to create community-driven businesses leveraging EOSIO. It provides support through venture capital partnership funds that primarily aim to achieve sustained utilization of the EOSIO ecosystem by investing in a concentrated and diversified portfolio of blockchain-focused companies building on the EOSIO software. The EOS VC initiative is dedicated to fostering a global network of individuals from a number of disciplines through our engagement events. As part of the mission and vision, EOS VC engages with the blockchain developer community on a regular basis.



About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech start-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.



