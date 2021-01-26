SMI 10’975 0.5%  SPI 13’614 0.6%  Dow 30’989 0.1%  DAX 13’902 1.9%  Euro 1.0793 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’598 1.3%  Gold 1’854 -0.1%  Bitcoin 27’967 -2.7%  Dollar 0.8872 -0.1%  Öl 56.1 0.3% 
Finishing Touch Flawless Launches Fourth Beauty Device in Four Months

WAYNE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finishing Touch Flawlessis reshaping self-care by providing innovative easy-to-use beauty devices for use in the comfort and safety of your own home. The latest new product, Finishing Touch Flawless Pedi, is slated to launch in early January and is the fourth new salon/spa-inspired beauty device – among Flawless Cleanse, Flawless Cleanse Spa, Flawless Salon Nails, and now, Flawless Pedi – to hit the marketplace in just four months.

Finishing Touch Flawless Pedi is the newest at-home salon solution for instantly removing calluses and dry cracked skin.

Hayley Parisi, Finishing Touch Flawless brand manager described the brand's newest device, "We wanted women to have an easy-reach tool that would remove callouses and dry skin from the feet as effectively or better than any salon or spa," adding, "We noticed everything on the market today looked and functioned the similarly, like a bulky cheese slicer and fairly awkward to use in almost any position. We re-engineered the device to create a magic wand." The result, according to Parisi, is the brand's first pedicure device to place the filing heads on the side of the device's handle. Parisi said, "The result is it looks like a wand, and acts like magic in reducing and eliminating callouses and dry skin," adding, "and, it's instant and painless."

The Flawless Pedi product comes with a rechargeable handle, a USB charging cord, and two (2) filing heads: one coarse head to remove and reduce thick tough callouses and one fine head to help maintain soft supple skin once the hard callous is gone. The handle, like all Flawless products, carries the brand's signature LED light and rose gold accents.

The new Finishing Touch Flawless Pedi is currently available only at FlawlessBeauty.com and sells for $19.99.

About Finishing Touch Flawless 
Finishing Touch Flawless was born in 2017 to provide beauty products that offer simple solutions to common, everyday beauty struggles. Finishing Touch Flawless has developed products and technologies that provide instant and painless solutions that combine beautifully feminine cosmetic designs with powerful engineering. Brand products have achieved high recognition and accolades from beauty editors and department stores such Cosmopolitan, Drug Store Retailers, Product of the Year, and more. Flawless hair removal products are the #1 selling products in the U.S. for 3 years running (A.C. Nielsen, Units Sold, All Channels, 52 weeks ending 2017, 2018, and 2019). Finishing Touch Flawless is dedicated to helping women look and feel their best by offering innovative devices that bring the Spa, Dermatologist office, or Salon safely into your home, with quality products at an affordable price.  

Contact Info: 
Tammie Coyman 
Pure Imagination Public Relations 
tammie@pureimaginationpr.com 
917-970-0631

Finishing Touch Flawless Pedi is the fourth and newest at-home salon solution launched by the brand in four months.

Finishing Touch Flawless Pedi is the newest at-home salon solution for instantly and painlessly removing calluses and dry cracked skin.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finishing-touch-flawless-launches-fourth-beauty-device-in-four-months-301215279.html

SOURCE Finishing Touch Flawless

