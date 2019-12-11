+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
11.12.2019 03:00:00

Finicity Awarded Best Company Culture for 2019 From Comparably

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finicity, a provider of real-time financial data access and insights, announced today that it has been ranked for having the Best Company Culture in the Comparably 2019 Best Places to Work Awards.

The Best Company Culture category is a reflection of anonymous employee responses throughout the year on a variety of workplace culture questions ranging from office environment and compensation to leadership and work-life balance. Finicity was ranked the 26th on the list for small/mid-size companies. View the full list here.

"Creating an environment where our team members can succeed at their work while enjoying the journey has been a significant emphasis for us," said Steve Smith, Finicity CEO and co-founder. "I'm particularly pleased that the culture at Finicity is a reflection of the entire team and our approach to work. This award represents our shared beliefs in making Finicity a great place to work."

Among similarly sized companies on Comparably, Finicity ranks in the top five percent in Culture Score, CEO Rating and eNPS Score. Finicity was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Salt Lake City by Comparably earlier this year.

About Finicity:
Finicity's mission is to help individuals, families and organizations make smarter financial decisions through safe and secure access to fast, high-quality data. The company, which launched its first financial product in 2000 and has since grown to provide financial data APIs, credit decisioning tools and financial wellness solutions, partners with influential financial institutions and disruptive FinTech providers alike to give consumers a leg up in a complicated financial world. Finicity was awarded API World's 2016 Finance API of the Year and is a 2018, 2019 HousingWire Tech100 winner. To learn more or test drive its API, visit http://www.finicity.com.

 

SOURCE Finicity

