10.07.2024 08:00:00

Fingerprints™ receives purchase order for fingerprint sensor modules, valued at over USD 1m, from global FIDO solutions provider

The order that Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) announced today demonstrates the positive demand trend for biometric authentication for logical access control, particularly in FIDO-certified products. Our customer will integrate Fingerprints’ biometric technology in its FIDO security keys.

In recent years, several serious cyber-attacks have heightened the focus on IT security among company directors and politicians. These attacks are frequently enabled by compromised passwords, fueling interest in alternative authentication methods. The human factor has long been considered the weakest link in IT security, with passwords contributing significantly to this vulnerability. To address this challenge, biometrics is playing an increasingly crucial role, either as a standalone solution or as part of multi-factor authentication systems.

Hila Meller, Fingerprints’ Chief Revenue Officer, commented: "We have recently seen a growing demand for biometric logical access solutions, and specifically FIDO certified solutions. Zero Trust networks put secure identities at the core of their Security controls and drive a need for strong password-less authentication solutions.”


For further information, please contact:
Hila Meller, Chief Revenue Officer


Investor Relations:
+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:
+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

