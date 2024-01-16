Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) will issue new shares as payment in connection to the second amortisation and interest payment under its outstanding convertible bonds

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS), AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CANADA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

Fingerprint Cards AB’s (publ) ("Fingerprints” or the "Company”) announced on 19 September 2023 that it had resolved to issue convertible bonds with a total nominal amount of MSEK 160 (the "Convertible Bonds”) to an entity managed by Heights Capital Management, Inc. ("HCM”). In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds (the "T&Cs”), the Convertible Bonds shall be amortised in equal instalments (the "Instalments”) paid every two months together with accrued interest (each an "Instalment Day”). The remaining scheduled amortisation and interest payment dates under the Convertible Bonds can be found below.

The second Instalment Day is 19 January 2024 and the amortisation and interest amount is SEK 7,366,814 (the "Amortisation and Interest Amount”). As previously announced, the Company may in accordance with the T&Cs pay the Instalments in cash or in B-shares.

The Company will now pay the Amortisation and Interest Amount in new B-shares (the "Share Settlement”). The price for the new shares ("Instalment price”) together with the number of shares in the Share Settlement will be calculated in accordance with the T&Cs and will be announced by the Company in a separate press release immediately after it has been provided to the Company by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the T&Cs. The press release is expected to be published on 22 January 2024. The Company expects, assuming an Instalment price of SEK 1.1358 (90 per cent of the closing B share price as of yesterday), that the dilution effect of the new issue of shares will not exceed 1.1 per cent.

The amortisation and interest payment schedule for future Instalment and interest payments under the Convertible Bonds is set out below and the Company may at each future amortisation and interest payment date elect to pay the relevant Instalment and/or interest payment through a share settlement. The price per share, number of shares and the dilution effect will in such case be announced by separate press releases.

Scheduled amortisation and interest payment dates under the T&Cs 2024 2025 2026 2027 19 March 2024 19 January 2025 19 January 2026 19 January 2027 19 May 2024 19 March 2025 19 March 2026 19 July 2024 19 May 2025 19 May 2026 19 September 2024 19 July 2025 19 July 2026 19 November 2024 19 September 2025 19 September 2026 19 November 2025 19 November 2026

For information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, CEO



Per Sundqvist, CFO

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20

press@fingerprints.com

This is the type of information that Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 16 January 2024 at 7:00 pm CET.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Important information

This press release does not contain and does not constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, convertibles or other securities in Fingerprints.

The information in this press release may not be disclosed, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where distribution or publication would be illegal or require registration or other measures than those that follow from Swedish law. Actions that violate these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

No shares, convertibles or other securities have been registered, and no shares, convertibles or other securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended ("Securities Act”) or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and no shares, convertibles or other securities may be offered, sold, or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, within or into the United States, except under an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities legislation in the relevant state or any other jurisdiction of the United States.

In any Member State of the European Economic Area ("EEA”), other than Sweden, this press release is intended for and is directed only to qualified investors in the relevant Member State as defined in the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (together with associated delegated regulations and implementing regulations, the "Prospectus Regulation”).

In the United Kingdom, this press release is only being directed and communicated to persons who are qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation (as incorporated into domestic law in the United Kingdom) who are (i) persons who fall within the definition of "professional investors” in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) ("the Regulation”), or (ii) persons covered by Article 49(2)(a) - (d) in the Regulation, or (iii) persons to whom the information may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons referred to in (i), (ii) and (iii) above are collectively referred to as "Relevant Persons”).

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are all statements that are not historical facts and contain expressions such as "believes”, "expects”, "anticipates”, "intends”, "estimates”, "will”, "may”, "continues”, "should” and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, which in several cases are based on additional assumptions. Although Fingerprints believes these assumptions were reasonable when made, such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other material factors that are difficult or impossible to predict and beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and material factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this communication through the forward-looking statements. The information, perceptions and forward-looking statements contained in press release speak only as at its date, and are subject to change without notice.

Attachment