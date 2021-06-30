Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): decrease in the number of shares and votes

In accordance with the resolution at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, cancelation of own shares and a bonus issue, where no new shares were issued, were registered by The Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket) in June 2021. Fingerprint Cards AB’s registered share capital remained unchanged, but the number of shares and voting rights decreased.



After cancelation of 15,967,675 B-shares which had been bought back following a resolution at the 2020 Annual General Meeting, the number of shares amount to 298,000,000, whereof 6,000,000 are A-shares and 292,000,000 are B-shares. The total number of voting rights amount to 358,000,000. The share capital remains unchanged after the bonus issue and amounts to SEK 12,975,667.

