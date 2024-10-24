Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’147 -0.1%  SPI 16’163 -0.2%  Dow 42’515 -1.0%  DAX 19’378 -0.2%  Euro 0.9340 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’923 -0.3%  Gold 2’734 0.6%  Bitcoin 58’140 0.6%  Dollar 0.8662 0.0%  Öl 75.7 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
JD Vance schlägt Alarm: Droht eine "Todesspirale" am US-Bondmarkt?
VanEck senkt Ethereum-Preisziel deutlich nach Modellaktualisierung
Unilever-Aktie: Unilever bestätigt Ausblick nach Umsatzwachstum
Siemens angeblich in Verhandlungen über den Kauf von Altair Engineering
Experte warnt: Warum jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt ist, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu verkaufen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Fingerprint Cards AB Aktie [Valor: 32671180 / ISIN: SE0008374250]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.10.2024 09:00:00

Fingerprint Cards AB: invitation to the third quarter 2024 results presentation

Fingerprint Cards AB
0.12 SEK -4.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its third quarter 2024 results on October 31, 2024 at 09:00 am CET.

Fingerprints’ CEO Adam Philpott will present the report together with CFO Fredrik Hedlund in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 09:00 am CET.
Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The report will be available at https://www.fingerprints.com/

The webcast and presentation material will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ro7agrms where it is also possible to ask questions.

Media and analysts can register to attend the telephone conference via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf1f6056df56b4c3780ac7cdcddadad5a

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Fingerprint Cards AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fingerprint Cards AB

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

08:00 BRC mit Partizipation: clevere Weiterentwicklung
06:10 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Standardwerte im Rückwärtsgang
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: from polls to portfolios
23.10.24 SMI-Anleger werden skeptischer
23.10.24 Marktüberblick: SAP nach Zahlen gesucht
22.10.24 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf DocMorris AG
22.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sandoz, Swisscom
16.10.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’667.38 19.32 SSCM8U
Short 12’953.29 13.37 0SSSMU
Short 13’399.71 8.95 UEJS6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’147.10 23.10.2024 17:31:39
Long 11’681.26 19.95 UWASLU
Long 11’397.01 13.68 UBSY9U
Long 10’927.52 8.95 SSRMOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche mit Umsatzwachstum in Q3
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochnachmittag schwächer
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Ausblick: Tesla präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Pierer Mobility-Aktie bricht ein: Pierer gibt Gewinnwarnung aus und setzt Guidance für 2024 aus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie markiert Jahrestief: Kühne+Nagel setzt im dritten Quartal mehr um
Bei Trump-Sieg: Was den Aktienmärkten und der globalen Wirtschaft bevorstehen könnte
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Mittwochnachmittag mit Aufschlag
Ausblick: Vertiv gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten