16.09.2019 04:30:00

FinEX Asia Changes Name to Assured Asset Management

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FinEX Asia is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Assured Asset Management ("Assured"), effective immediately.

FinEX Asia is an asset management firm that leverages advanced technologies to drive efficient global investing amongst dynamic market conditions and deliver a superior financial experience for professional and institutional investors. The firm is rebranding to Assured Asset Management to better communicate its increasingly global capabilities and emphasize its client-centric approach to service.

"Since opening doors in 2017, we have pursued an uncompromising standard for quality in service and product that has helped us grow into a top emerging player in Asia's asset management industry," said Robert Cheung, CEO of Assured Asset Management. "We are proud to have won the trust of institutional partners worldwide and are excited to continue building upon our strong reputation on a global scale."

Clients can expect the same high standard for service and results-driven performance that they are accustomed to. Changes are limited to the firm's name and online presence - the team and operations will remain the same.

With any questions regarding FinEX Asia's rebranding to Assured Asset Management, please contact marketing@assuredam.com.

About Assured Asset Management

Assured Asset Management is a global asset management firm that provides professional and institutional investors with direct access to high quality assets worldwide. We leverage core competencies in technology, risk management and global networks to drive efficient investing amongst dynamic market conditions and deliver a superior financial experience. We offer carefully structured investment products and elite advisory services to individual and institutional investors while engineering fund management solutions for financial institutions. Assured Asset Management is headquartered in Hong Kong and operates in over five countries internationally.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190909/2573532-1

SOURCE FinEX Asia Investment Limited

