Findlay Cadillac Hosts Special Preview of the Next-Generation 2021 Cadillac® Escalade®

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Findlay Cadillac will host a special preview to showcase the Next-Generation 2021 Cadillac Escalade on Wednesday, September 9 from 10:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. at their dealership located at 993 Auto Show Dr. Henderson, NV 89014. This unique opportunity allows interested drivers to explore the vehicle they already pre-ordered or prior to placing a reservation to order a Next-Generation 2021 Escalade, available late 2020. Reservations to attend the preview are required and are filling up fast.

"We are excited to provide this opportunity for buyers to see and feel the latest Cadillac model to hit the production line. The Next-Generation Escalade was designed to enhance the driving experience with innovative enhancements that will revolutionize how you navigate Las Vegas streets and highways," stated General Manager John Saksa. "The interest is definitely there as over 6,000 pre-orders total have already been placed by enthusiastic Cadillac lovers."

One of the newest driving enhancements include intuitive driver-assistance systems and advanced performance features such as Super Cruise™ with Lane Change on Demand functionality. Another is the augmented reality-enabled navigation that projects a live street view in front of the vehicle onto the new Cluster Display with turn indicators and other directional information overlaid on the scene, as well as integrated audio prompts that give you an intuitive nudge in the proper direction. Lastly, the four cluster display modes that stretch across 38 inches of screen space provide twice the pixel density of a 4K television resulting in the largest color range currently available in the automotive industry.

To RSVP and be amongst the first in southern Nevada to see the Next-Generation Escalade, call 702-558-2600. Light refreshments along with face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided for the safety of attendees.

More About Findlay Cadillac

Led by General Manager John Saksa, Findlay Cadillac is located at 993 Auto Show Drive in the Valley Automall in Henderson. The dealership offers unmatched service and a diverse Cadillac inventory. Team members are also known to go above and beyond to actively give back to charitable organizations that make a positive difference in the lives of local youth, teens, and adults. Further information about the dealer can be found by calling (702) 558-2600, or by visiting findlaycadillac.com.

Findlay Automotive Group was founded in 1961 by Pete Findlay and now includes 33 dealerships in Nevada, Utah, Oregon, Idaho, California and Arizona. The latest addition to the company's dealerships is Findlay Mazda, which opened on January 2, 2019, in the Valley Automall.

 

SOURCE Findlay Cadillac

