+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
21.09.2019 16:10:00

Find Out What Factors Are Used By Car Insurance Providers To Determine The Risk Profile For a Client

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auto insurance is a risk-based business. Providing insurance to people more likely to make a claim is a sure way to financial bankruptcy. This is why insurance companies rely heavily on statistics, carefully analyze a series of factors and rate persons using insurability scores.

Find out the top influential factors and get free car insurance quotes online from http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/factors-that-influence-your-car-insurance-risk-profile/

  • Driving history. Insurance companies require for any potential client to disclose at what age they've got their license. A person with 3 or more years of experience behind the wheel is considered experienced. Online questionnaires will ask about the driver's license or permit status (valid/active or suspended). Next, the client will be asked to answer if he or she committed any traffic violation in the past 3-5 years or were involved in an accident. Drivers with multiple claims in a relatively short period of time are considered high-risk, even if they were not at-fault.
  • Car's make and model. Insurance companies ask about the car make and model, plus body-type (trim), in order to get statistical data about price, numbers of accidents with that model involved and car theft frequency. Furthermore, insurers will take into consideration time depreciation and calculate the current value
  • Auto Insurance history. Online questionnaires always ask if the user is currently insured. Depending on the answer, the questionnaire may ask about the current provider, how long he/she has been with it and the last liability coverage. Companies want to figure out how likely is for a person to switch the companies during mid-term or after 1 coverage period.
  • Marital status. On average, married people get better rates when compared with single people with similar age, background and vehicle. Married people are seen as more responsible. Being divorced or separated will increase costs.
  • Education. Education plays an important role in getting better rates and persons with at least a college degree are also seen more responsible and able to focus on the driving task ahead. Students with good grades can opt for a discount.

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

For more information, please visit http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com

SOURCE Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Keine Aktien verfügbar.

Inside (Anzeige)

20.09.19
Saudi-Arabien kaschiert Probleme zu Hause
20.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
20.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz-Chance mit «Lock-in-Feature»
20.09.19
SMI - Optimisten übernehmen das Ruder
20.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Fallender Trendkanal klar intakt / Adecco – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tim Draper prophezeit einen Bitcoinkurs von über 250'000 US-Dollar
KW 38: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 38: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Angriff auf saudische Ölförderanlagen: Möglicher Wendepunkt auch für den Aktienmarkt?
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken ab
China senkt neuen Referenzzins erneut
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Thomas Cook-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Verhandlungen über zusätzliches Kapital
SMI und DAX gehen stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Schmolz+Bickenbach-CEO: Müssen Stellen abbauen - Prüfen Verkauf von Immobilien - Aktie gefragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen stabil ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche DAX verabschieden sich kaum bewegt ins Wochenende. An den US-Börsen herrscht vor dem Wochenende leichter Optimismus. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickelten sich am Freitag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB