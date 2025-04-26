|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
26.04.2025 08:00:00
Financière de Tubize - Dividend approval
Dividend confirmation
Regulated information - 25 april 2025
The general shareholders meeting of 25 April 2025 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2024, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 1.04 per share.
The dividend will be payable as from 5 May 2025 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 20.
Ex-coupon 30 April 2025
Record date 2 May 2025
Payment date 5 May 2025
