26.04.2025 08:00:00

Financière de Tubize - Dividend approval

Dividend confirmation
Regulated information - 25 april 2025

The general shareholders meeting of 25 April 2025 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2024, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 1.04 per share.

The dividend will be payable as from 5 May 2025 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 20.

Ex-coupon           30 April 2025
Record date           2 May 2025
Payment date        5 May 2025


