Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'318 -0.5%  SPI 14'944 -0.4%  Dow 35'459 0.5%  DAX 16'470 0.4%  Euro 0.9538 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'467 0.4%  Gold 1'960 0.8%  Bitcoin 25'510 0.5%  Dollar 0.8706 0.0%  Öl 84.8 1.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526ams24924656Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Logitech2575132DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343
Top News
ETF-Kauf - Tipps zum Vermögensaufbau mittels ETF-Sparplan
Binance-CEO Changpeng Zhao gibt Prognose über nächsten Bitcoin-Bullenmarkt ab
STOXX Europe 600-ETF: Die besten ETF Fonds auf den STOXX Europe-600, Tipps und Tricks
Tabak-Gigant Philip Morris will anscheinend Cannabis-Unternehmen Syqe Medical übernehmen
KW 30: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
29.07.2023 08:00:00

Financière de Tubize - 2023 half-year financial report

Press release
29 July 2023

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Eric Nys, day-to-day management, eric.nys@financiere-tubize.be

2023 half-year financial report

Regulated information
29 July 2023

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2023 half-year financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

  • Profit for first half of 2023: € 91.1 million at 30 June 2023 (€ 87.3 million at 30 June 2022 (increase of 4.4%),
  • Dividend received from UCB: € 93.2 million (€ 1.33 per share, an increase of 2.3% compared to the previous year),
  • 2022 Dividend paid to Financière de Tubize’s shareholders in 2023 of € 38.3 million (€ 0.86 per share, an increase of  14.7% compared to the previous year),      
  • Acquisition, in 2023, of 649,750 UCB shares, for a total amount of € 52.0 million, at an average price of € 79.96, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 35.70% at 31 December 2022 to 36.04% at 30 June 2023.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

What is Listed Private Equity? Which companies get listed and where do Listed Private Equity companies invest in?
These questions will be answerd by Dr. Michel Degosciu from LPX – Listed Alternative Investments in today’s expert interview with Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer at BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

What is Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

28.07.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf TripAdvisor, TUI
28.07.23 SMI stürmt nach oben
28.07.23 Marktüberblick: Heidelberg Materials nach Zahlen stark
28.07.23 What is Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
28.07.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Neues Jahreshoch nach Zinsentscheid
27.07.23 Julius Bär: 19.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
27.07.23 DAX 40 Ausblick: Fed liefert wie erwartet – EZB im Blick
27.07.23 Apple blickt in die Zukunft
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'773.22 19.83 JDSSMU
Short 12'019.26 13.87 CRSSMU
Short 12'441.27 8.97 5DSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'317.74 28.07.2023 17:31:42
Long 10'842.91 19.49 YSSSMU
Long 10'589.03 13.38 VWSSMU
Long 10'157.14 8.87 APSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams Osram-Aktie zweistellig höher: ams Osram nimmt tiefgreifenden Restrukturierung vor
Bei Verstaatlichung der Credit Suisse: UBS-CEO Sergio Ermotti hätte wohl Präsident des Verwaltungsrats werden sollen
BlackRock-CEO Larry Fink: Rolle des Bitcoins ist die Digitalisierung von Gold - ETF-Antrag von der SEC angenommen
JPMorgan-Analysten: Diese Auswirkungen dürfte das Bitcoin-Halving 2024 haben
Piper Sandler-Analysten empfehlen diese zwei Dividendenaktien zur Absicherung
UBS-Aktie fester: Mehrere Hundert Investmentbanker erhalten anscheinend eine Kündigung
Experten prognostizieren anhaltenden Abwärtsdruck beim US-Dollar
Nach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
NYSE-Titel Tupperware-Aktie legt abermals zu - Die neue Meme-Aktie?
Darum legt der Euro wieder etwas zu - EUR/CHF etwas höher bei 0,9580

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit