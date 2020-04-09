+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
09.04.2020 21:00:00

Financial Times Ranks FE International No. 8 Fastest Growing Financial Services Company in America

NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International, the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announced today it has ranked as the No. 8 fastest growing financial services company in America and No. 133 overall on the Financial Times inaugural list of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020.

The list is comprised of the enterprises that contribute most notably to economic growth and ranks entrants from across the Americas by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2015 and 2018.

Chief Executive Officer Ismael Wrixen commented on the recognition, "As a rapidly scaling firm, it is a privilege to be recognized alongside so many remarkable companies in the technology and financial services sector. The firm's ranking demonstrates both our global reach and the strength of our M&A services, providing safe, secure, and successful acquisitions for technology business owners and investors alike."

The three-year period of significant growth recognized by the Financial Times positioned FE for a breakout year in 2019, and the firm went on to advise on over one hundred acquisitions that year in the SaaS, e-commerce, and content business sectors globally, including several notable eight-figure acquisitions.

FE International was founded with the mission of becoming the first investment bank for online businesses to advise on $1 billion in acquisitions, and FE reached the halfway point of this undertaking in early 2019, boasting a 94.1% success rate across nearly 1,000 acquisitions.

In 2019, the firm also launched its latest private equity fund, LTV SaaS Growth VI, an eight-figure NAV fund for accredited investors seeking passive exposure to high growth, profitable SaaS businesses. FE also runs the trade publication SaaS Mag, the SaaS 1000 list, LTV Conf, and other sector specific companies.

The full report, featuring case studies and analysis from this year's ranking, is published on FT.com and will appear in the print edition of the Financial Times on May 12, 2020.

About FE International 

FE International is the preeminent advisor and valuation thought leader in the M&A advisory industry. FE offers comprehensive exit planning services, as well as direct access to an established network of pre-qualified international investors. For more information, visit www.feinternational.com.

Contact:
Andrea Ferguson, FE International 
+1 (800) 403 9067 | info@feinternational.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-times-ranks-fe-international-no-8-fastest-growing-financial-services-company-in-america-301038511.html

SOURCE FE International

Nachrichten

