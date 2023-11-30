|
30.11.2023 14:30:00
Financial targets and dividend policy of KH Group Plc
KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release 30 November 2023 at 3:30 pm EET
Financial targets and dividend policy of KH Group Plc
As communicated at the Capital Markets Day, KH Group’s updated financial targets and dividend policy during the strategy change are as follows:
Financial target
During the strategic change, KH Group’s balance sheet structure will change substantially. The target is to strengthen the balance sheet structure and reduce net debts through positive operative cash flow and divestments.
Dividend policy
The target for the next couple of financial years is to invest in core business and pay dividends after major divestments within the set guidelines from the balance sheet structure and financial contracts.
Financial outlook for 2024
The financial outlook for 2024 will be published together with the 2023 Financial Statements Release on 21 March 2024.
KH GROUP PLC
Lauri Veijalainen
CEO
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Lauri Veijalainen, tel. +358 46 876 1648
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.khgroup.com
Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Sievi Capital Oyj
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Sievi Capital legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Sievi Capital gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Sievi Capital Oyj
Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia , Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht @TimSchaeferMedia mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über verschiedene grosse amerikanische Hotelgruppen.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Aktien, welche sich auf der Watchlist von Tim Schäfer befinden.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Abschluss eines starken Novembers: SMI und DAX fester -- Börsen in Asien letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag fester. Der DAX liegt ebenfalls leicht im Plus. Am Donnerstag zeigten sich die Börsen in Asien uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}