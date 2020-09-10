Experten-Seminar live um 18 Uhr: So investieren Profis in die Gewinner von morgen! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
10.09.2020 16:16:00

Financial services leaders to speak at CoinGeek Live 2020

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Having taken place in Hong Kong, Toronto, Seoul and London, the CoinGeek train powers into New York's Manhattan Centre Studios for CoinGeek Live – a hybrid virtual and live event on September 30 to October 2, 2020.   As the Bitcoin SV blockchain has grown during 2020, now with over 420 known projects and services, it is no surprise to see major organisations taking an interest and also taking part.

The financial services industry is especially well-represented at CoinGeek Live 2020.  The conference is pleased to announce its next raft of speakers featuring many leaders from the sector, including: Christopher Thomas, Head of Digital Assets, Swissquote banking group; Domenic Carosa, Founder & Non-Executive Chairman, Banxa, a fiat to digital currency gateway solution; Nick Jones, CEO & Co-Founder, Zumo, a digital currency wallet and payments platform; Jason Urban, CEO of Drawbridge Lending; Stephane Ouellette, CEO & Co-founder, FRNT Financial; Denis Vinokourov, Head of Research, Bequant; David Grider, Director & Lead Digital Asset Strategist, Fundstrat Global Advisors; and Luca von Wyttenbach, Institutional Services & Products for Bitcoin Suisse.

Like all other industries, the financial sector can leverage tremendous power from using BSV as a digital currency and its original Bitcoin protocol for data network infrastructure.  Bitcoin SV application development has exploded globally to take advantage of BSV's greater data capacity and very low-fee, micropayment capabilities. This CoinGeek conference will be live streamed to offer everybody globally the chance to see how businesses are using those capabilities to innovate.

Founding President of the Bitcoin Association and MC of CoinGeek Live, Jimmy Nguyen, commented: "It's time for Bitcoin technology to reach mainstream business. We are excited to have leading financial services executives at CoinGeek Live to share their thoughts on how to grow Bitcoin and blockchain adoption. If you are furthering your knowledge and want to learn why Bitcoin SV is the business and regulation friendly blockchain, come and join us – virtually this time."

Coingeek Live is sponsored by The Bayesian Group, Bitcoin Association, the Cozen O'Connor law firm, EHR Data, NB Domain, nChain, TAAL, Omniscape and more.

To be part of the CoinGeek Live virtual conference, please register here.

