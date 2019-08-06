06.08.2019 19:37:00

Financial Services Firms Achieve the DALBAR Superior Standard of Care for Defined Contribution Digital Experiences

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's world customers' expectations are high and technology progresses at lightning speed, compelling financial services firms to fight to ensure that their digital assets stand out from the crowd and provide their customers with a top notch experience. DALBAR's digital auditing programs provide firms with industry intelligence to guide them in the decision-making process about how their valuable resources are best spent. Through the identification of trends and best practices and ongoing monitoring of mobile and traditional web offerings, firms have the opportunity to reduce costs, exceed industry standards, correct weak points, achieve consistency, and meet the ultimate goal - provide their customers with a superior standard of care.

The financial community’s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices. (PRNewsfoto/DALBAR, Inc.)

DALBAR's Defined Contribution web and mobile audits reveal where firms stand amongst their competitors and the industry at large and allow them to ultimately work toward achieving award status.

Congratulations to the 2019 web and mobile site Communication Seal award winners!

  • Charles Schwab
  • ICMA-RC  
  • Lincoln Financial  
  • Merrill Lynch  
  • Nationwide  
  • Nationwide Retirement Solutions  
  • OneAmerica  
  • Principal Financial  
  • Prudential Financial  
  • TIAA  
  • T. Rowe Price  
  • VALIC  
  • Vanguard  
  • Voya  
  • Wells Fargo  

"These firms have demonstrated the priority they place on providing a positive experience for their traditional web visitors and equally crucial, their mobile users," explains DALBAR Director Shelley-Ann Eramo. DALBAR helps firms achieve a consistent omni-channel experience through the Customer Experience Audit program by addressing digital platforms, investor statements and contact center operations. Firms that achieve the required designation become eligible to display the DALBAR Communications Seal of Excellence which helps boost retention rates, supports brand loyalty and promotes a sense of pride among employees. View a full listing of eligible award winners to see if your firm achieved a superior standard of care.

Dalbar, Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, Dalbar has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. Dalbar awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

For more information about Dalbar's Customer Experience Audit or award eligibility contact Jamie Josephs at 617-624-7159 or jajosephs@dalbar.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-services-firms-achieve-the-dalbar-superior-standard-of-care-for-defined-contribution-digital-experiences-300897314.html

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.

