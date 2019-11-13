Financial report for the third quarter and nine months period 2019

Stockholm, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Highlights during the quarter

Xerpa : New USD 8.5 mln investment into Xerpa, Brazil’s leading HR platform and salary-on-demand provider.

New USD 8.5 mln investment into Xerpa, Brazil’s leading HR platform and salary-on-demand provider. Konfio: VEF converted its outstanding USD 10 mln convertible loan note and invested an additional USD 2.5 mln into Konfio as part of a broader funding round in the company.

VEF converted its outstanding USD 10 mln convertible loan note and invested an additional USD 2.5 mln into Konfio as part of a broader funding round in the company. Magnetis : Invested an additional USD 2.0 mln into Magnetis and converted the outstanding USD 0.7 mln convertible loan note in the company.

Invested an additional USD 2.0 mln into Magnetis and converted the outstanding USD 0.7 mln convertible loan note in the company. Repurchased 2,454,147 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) in the Company.

Net asset value

NAV of VEF’s portfolio increased by 4.3% during the quarter to USD 248.9 mln or USD 0.39 per share.

In local currency, NAV increased by 10.4% to SEK 2,441 mln or SEK 3.78 per share.

Cash position at the end of 3Q19 was USD 11.7 mln.

Financial result

Net result for 3Q19 was USD 10.69 mln (3Q18: USD -13.59 mln). Earnings per share were USD 0.02 (3Q18: USD -0.02).

Net result for the nine-months period was USD 47.76 mln (9M18: 7.34 mln). Earnings per share were USD 0.07 (9M18: 0.01).

Events after the end of the period

> Repurchased 1,900,000 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) in the Company





Sep 30,

2018 Dec 31,

2018 Sep 30,

2019 Net asset value (USD mln) 204.90 201.42 248.9 Net asset value (SEK mln) 1,815 1,806 2,441 Net asset value per share (SEK) 2.79 2.78 3.78 VEMF SDB share price (SEK) 2.05 1.75 2.76



The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 15:00 CET (9:00 a.m. ET) Wednesday, November 13, 2019. For call-in details, see separate press release issued Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at www.vostokemergingfinance.com .

Visit VEF’s IR page for our financial reports and other information:

www.vostokemergingfinance.com/investor-relations/

For further information please contact:

Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com .

This information is information that Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on November 13, 2019.

Attachment