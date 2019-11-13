+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.11.2019 08:00:00

Financial report for the third quarter and nine months period 2019

Stockholm, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Highlights during the quarter

  • Xerpa: New USD 8.5 mln investment into Xerpa, Brazil’s leading HR platform and salary-on-demand provider.
  • Konfio: VEF converted its outstanding USD 10 mln convertible loan note and invested an additional USD 2.5 mln into Konfio as part of a broader funding round in the company.
  • Magnetis: Invested an additional USD 2.0 mln into Magnetis and converted the outstanding USD 0.7 mln convertible loan note in the company.
  • Repurchased 2,454,147 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) in the Company.

Net asset value

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 50549038 69.00 % 9.00 %
Amazon / Apple / Microsoft 50549037 59.00 % 9.00 %
Abbott Laboratories / Johnson & Johnson / Merck & Co. Inc. 50549039 65.00 % 8.00 %

  • NAV of VEF’s portfolio increased by 4.3% during the quarter to USD 248.9 mln or USD 0.39 per share.
  • In local currency, NAV increased by 10.4% to SEK 2,441 mln or SEK 3.78 per share.
  • Cash position at the end of 3Q19 was USD 11.7 mln.

Financial result

  • Net result for 3Q19 was USD 10.69 mln (3Q18: USD -13.59 mln). Earnings per share were USD 0.02 (3Q18: USD -0.02).
  • Net result for the nine-months period was USD 47.76 mln (9M18: 7.34 mln). Earnings per share were USD 0.07 (9M18: 0.01).

Events after the end of the period

 >    Repurchased 1,900,000 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) in the Company

       
    

 Sep 30,
2018		Dec 31,
2018		Sep 30,
2019
Net asset value (USD mln)204.90201.42248.9
Net asset value (SEK mln)1,8151,8062,441
Net asset value per share (SEK)2.792.783.78
VEMF SDB share price (SEK)2.051.752.76

   


The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 15:00 CET (9:00 a.m. ET) Wednesday, November 13, 2019. For call-in details, see separate press release issued Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at www.vostokemergingfinance.com.       

Visit VEF’s IR page for our financial reports and other information:
www.vostokemergingfinance.com/investor-relations/

For further information please contact:
Henrik Stenlund, CFO: +46 (0) 8-545 015 50

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance’s Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

This information is information that Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on November 13, 2019.

 

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd Swedish Depository Receiptmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd Swedish Depository Receiptmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.11.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12.11.19
Gold fällt auf 3-Monatstief
12.11.19
Vontobel: derimail - Währungsgesichert und diversifiziert - Indizes mit 65% Barriere
12.11.19
SMI - Dynamik lässt nach
11.11.19
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd Swedish Depository Receipt 0.25 0.00% Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd Swedish Depository Receipt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie verliert deutlich: CEO Marc Funk geht im Januar - VRP Baehny übernimmt interimistisch
Dow schliesst unverändert: US-Handel von Vorsicht geprägt -- SMI beendet Handel wenig verändert -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz kauft japanische Aktivitäten von Aspen
Craft Brew Alliance-Aktie verdoppelt Wert: AB InBev übernimmt Craft Brew Alliance komplett - AB Inbev-Aktie gefragt
JPMorgan-CEO Dimon überzeugt: "WeWork wird überleben"
Weitere Streiks bei Lufthansa vorerst vom Tisch
Barry-Callebaut-Hauptaktionär Jacobs trennt sich von Anteilen
UBS-Aktie verliert: Rechtsstreit in Hongkong kostet UBS Millionen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Skandal in Zürich! Bankenkrimi schockt die Finanzszene

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX mit Verlusten erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Markt dürfte am Mittwoch ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex leichter eröffnen. Für die Börsen in Fernost geht es nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB