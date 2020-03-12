Financial Poise™ Announces "The Intersection of Bankruptcy and… IP Law" a New Webinar Premiering April 8th at 1:00 PM CST through West LegalEdcenter™

CHICAGO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellectual property generally includes patent rights, copyright rights, trademark and servicemark rights, and trade secrets. The foundation of intellectual property law is the protection of exclusive rights afforded to original works and invention. These rights can be significantly impacted by bankruptcy proceedings. This webinar examines some of these key issues including the perfection of security interests in intellectual property, the protection of certain intellectual property licenses and lack of protection for other types of intellectual property, the relief available to licensors, as well special issues regarding assignment of licenses in bankruptcy proceedings.

To learn more and register, click here.

The webinar will be available on-demand after its premiere. As with every Financial Poise Webinar, it will be an engaging and plain English conversation designed to entertain as it teaches.

About Financial Poise –

Financial Poise has one mission: to provide reliable plain English business, financial and legal education to investors, private business owners and executives, and their respective trusted advisors. Financial Poise content is created by seasoned, respected experts who are invited to join our Faculty only after being recommended by current Faculty Members. Our editorial staff then works to make sure all content is easily digestible. Financial Poise is a meritocracy; nobody can "buy" their way into the Financial Poise Faculty. Start learning today at https://www.financialpoise.com/

SOURCE Financial Poise