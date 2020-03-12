Financial Poise™ Announces "Negotiating and Drafting Cash Collateral/DIP Financing Orders" a New Webinar Premiering April 7th at 1:00 PM CST through West LegalEdcenter™

CHICAGO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every company needs access to cash to fund its operations. Companies in bankruptcy are no different. But how should a company planning to enter bankruptcy approach this issue if all of its cash is tied up by a secured lender? What will a bankruptcy judge say when the company asks her permission to use cash on terms presented by its lender? How should lenders, debtors, and creditors approach negotiations over the terms of a cash collateral order or debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing agreement? This webinar focuses on answering these questions for advanced business reorganization practitioners and advisors from the perspective of all parties to a negotiation, as well as addressing best practices in drafting, negotiating, and presenting cash collateral and DIP financing orders in complex reorganization proceedings.

To learn more and register, click here.

The webinar will be available on-demand after its premiere. As with every Financial Poise Webinar, it will be an engaging and plain English conversation designed to entertain as it teaches.

