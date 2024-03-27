Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’704 0.2%  SPI 15’399 0.3%  Dow 39’496 0.5%  DAX 18’472 0.5%  Euro 0.9798 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’079 0.3%  Gold 2’192 0.6%  Bitcoin 62’454 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9056 0.2%  Öl 86.0 0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Super Micro Computer2776758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Galderma133539272Accelleron Industries116936091
Top News
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Nachmittag
Zahlreichen Herausforderungen: Deutsche Bank-Analyst blickt Teslas Zukunft skeptisch entgegen
METRO-Aktie fester: Tschechischer Investor Kretinsky verfügt wohl über fast 50 Prozent aller Anteile
Darum notiert der Euro über 1,08 Dollar - Franken schwächt sich ab
Avolta-Aktie steigt: Moody's schraubt Rating von Avolta hoch
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

German High Street Properties AS Aktie [Valor: 3340592 / ISIN: DK0060093524]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.03.2024 16:57:00

Financial calendar 2024

finanzen.net zero German High Street Properties AS-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

German High Street Properties AS
112.00 DKK 2.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, March 27, 2024

Announcement no. 254

Updated Financial calendar 2024

The date for the publication of the annual report is changed from March 27, 2024, to April 8, 2024. Consequently, the date for convening the company's annual general meeting is postponed to the same date. The change is due to the fact that the audit of the annual report for 2023 has just been completed today. The other dates remain unchanged.

The financial calendar for 2024 thus looks as follows.

March 19, 2024Deadline for submission of proposals for voting at the company's annual general meeting
April 8, 2024Annual Report 2023
April 8, 2024Expected date for convening the annual general meeting.
April 30, 2024Holding of the annual general meeting/or notification of the general meeting.
May 31, 2024Interim report for the period January 1 to March 31, 2024.
August 30, 2024Half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2024
November 29, 2024Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2024.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S

Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu German High Street Properties AS (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu German High Street Properties AS (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien: Arista Networks, KKR & SAP François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅Arista Networks

✅KKR

✅SAP

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien: Arista Networks, KKR & SAP François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

14:14 Weltraumwirtschaft: Schwereloser Wachstumsmarkt
11:52 SMI-Anleger weiter optimistisch
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:59 Marktüberblick: DAX bleibt im Rallymodus
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Bumpy road
26.03.24 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Hermes International, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
26.03.24 3 Knaller-Aktien: Arista Networks, KKR & SAP François Bloch im BX Morningcall
26.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Roche, Zurich Insurance
21.03.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: 18.200 Punkte im Fokus – Jerome Powell nährt Zinssenkungsfantasien
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’172.95 19.68 SSMACU
Short 12’420.02 13.86 SSMFBU
Short 12’876.71 8.94 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’704.06 27.03.2024 17:13:36
Long 11’280.00 19.89
Long 10’956.76 13.70 SSRM9U
Long 10’540.00 8.80
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger-Standort im deutschen Freiberg vor Schliessung
UBS-Aktie im Plus: RBC hat Kursziel für UBS angehoben - Einstufung "Outperform"
Baloise-Aktie leichter: Baloise hat 2023 weniger verdient - Baloise lehnt Vorschläge von zCapital weiterhin ab
JPMorgan-Analyst alarmiert: Was MicroStrategy mit einem zukünftigen Bitcoin-Crash zu tun haben könnte
Bitcoin-Miner tätigen Investments in Milliardenhöhe
Stadler könnte wohl grossen Aktienanteil an Zugbauer Talgo übernehmen - Stadler Rail-Aktie gibt nach
Galderma-IPO: Investmentbanken haben Mehrzuteilungsoption vollständig ausgeübt - Galderma-Aktie im Minus
Nach erfolgreichem Börsengang: Jetzt bei der Galderma-Aktie zuschlagen?
Accelleron-Aktie springt an: Accelleron hat Umsatz 2023 kräftig gesteigert - Gewinn von Einmaleffekten belastet
NASDAQ-Werte Canopy Growth & Co.: Deshalb schmelzen die Gewinne der Cannabis-Aktien schon wieder weg

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit