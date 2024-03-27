|
27.03.2024 16:57:00
Financial calendar 2024
Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Charlottenlund, March 27, 2024
Announcement no. 254
Updated Financial calendar 2024
The date for the publication of the annual report is changed from March 27, 2024, to April 8, 2024. Consequently, the date for convening the company's annual general meeting is postponed to the same date. The change is due to the fact that the audit of the annual report for 2023 has just been completed today. The other dates remain unchanged.
The financial calendar for 2024 thus looks as follows.
|March 19, 2024
|Deadline for submission of proposals for voting at the company's annual general meeting
|April 8, 2024
|Annual Report 2023
|April 8, 2024
|Expected date for convening the annual general meeting.
|April 30, 2024
|Holding of the annual general meeting/or notification of the general meeting.
|May 31, 2024
|Interim report for the period January 1 to March 31, 2024.
|August 30, 2024
|Half-year report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2024
|November 29, 2024
|Interim report for the period January 1 to September 30, 2024.
Any questions can be directed to the undersigned on +45 8110 0800.
Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S
Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board
