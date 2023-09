To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 546

September 13th, 2023





FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the following financial calendar.

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Annual reporting 2023

Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Annual general meeting 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Half year reporting 2024

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Annual reporting 2024

Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Annual general meeting 2025





For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03