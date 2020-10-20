US-Wahljahre sind gute Aktienjahre! - Auch unter Corona in 2020? | Trading-Webinar von IG Bank | Am Dienstag, 20. Oktober um 18 Uhr | Jetzt anmelden -w-
20.10.2020 04:00:00

Finalist Teams Announced for 2020 Asia Super Team: Reach for the Stars

TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Super Team is here again. 2020 is the seventh consecutive year the "Taiwanese government" has hosted the international competition together with "Taiwan External Trade Development Council", "TAITRA". This year, the theme is Reach for the Stars, with four-member corporate finalist teams -- from Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines -- who have qualified to participate in the November finals competition.

The eight teams are already preparing for the challenge to earn the Asia Super Team title. Due to COVID-19, this will be the first time the competition will be held completely online, so teams can experience Taiwan from the comfort and safety of their own environments. The champion team will win an incentive travel package to Taiwan for their company valued at US$50,000.

Be sure to follow the latest news and developments on the official MEET TAIWAN fan page. Plus enter a lucky draw for one roundtrip ticket to Taiwan by casting a vote. To support the Social Collider team from Singapore, log on to the official website during November 9-15 to cast a vote. Don't miss out.

  • Event Duration: 18:00 November 9 to 23:59 November 15 (GMT +8)
  • Official Voting Website: asiasuperteam.meettaiwan.com
  • MEET TAIWAN Official Fan Page: www.facebook.com/meettaiwan

There were hundreds of applications for the Asia Super Team competition from businesspeople in Singapore. Congratulations to Social Collider for advancing to the second stage finals.

Asia Super Team Finalists:

  • JTB GMT (Japan): With 508 offices in 39 countries, they are a popular travel agency in Japan, promoting and facilitating overseas travelers.
  • NG Bio Co., Ltd. (Korea): A cosmetic manufacturer from Korea, providing popular products such as Pacomeri hand sanitizers throughout Asia.
  • Social Collider (Singapore): A leading co-work space rental company in Singapore, providing space, facilities, and other rental services to social enterprises in Singapore.
  • Balance Gaming Network (Thailand): A leading e-sports company in Thailand, building an e-sports network throughout America, Europe, Australia and South Eastern Asia.
  • St Nivel Tour Sdn Bhd (Malaysia): The leading travel agency in Malaysia, Perak, providing travel assistance to companies and individuals.
  • Teleperformance Philippines (the Philippines): The largest outsourced omnichannel customer experience management company in the Philippines, with more than 30,000 workstations in a variety of businesses.
  • Telkom Indonesia (Indonesia): The biggest telecom company in Indonesia, providing internet, digital communication services, and more.
  • Ngan hang TMCP Ban Viet (Vietnam): One of the leading banks in Vietnam, with 27 years of operation.

For more Asia Super Team information, please check asiasuperteam.meettaiwan.com

SOURCE Taiwan External Trade Development Council, TAITRA

