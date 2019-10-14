Finalist Teams Announced for 2019 Asia Super Team: Enterprise Stars. Offline Intelligence will represent the Philippines in Taiwan to compete for US$50,000 travel incentive prize

TAIPEI, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Who will be this year's 2019 Asia Super Team? For a chance to win a roundtrip flight to Taiwan, visit the official website at asiasuperteam.meettaiwan.com October 14-18 to cast a vote in support of your favorite team. Could it be Offline Intelligence from the Philippines?

It is the sixth consecutive year that the Taiwanese government has held the Asia Super Team competition. This year's event, themed Enterprise Stars, invites corporate teams from eight countries -- Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines -- to Taiwan to vie for USD$50,000 worth of incentive travel and championship prizes!

Finalist teams will soon depart for a 5-day challenge venturing from mountain top to seashore in Taiwan to earn an Enterprise Star title. The competition will be filmed in reality show style and edited into four episodes, highlighting the abundant and unique advantages of incentive travel in Taiwan, just as if you were there. Don't forget to follow the latest news and developments on the official MEET TAIWAN fan page! Plus, enter the lucky draw for a roundtrip ticket to Taiwan by casting your vote!

Time: October 14 , 18:00 - October 16 , 23:59 (GMT +8)

MEET TAIWAN official fan page: www.facebook.com/meettaiwan

From the Philippines, there were 2010 applications submitted from business people and 90 corporate teams. Following are the companies whose teams will be invited to Taiwan for the second stage of the competition and the finalist round.

Finalists:

Tesec ( Japan ): A multinational semiconductor company that has been in business for more than 20 years, with offices in Europe , America, and Asia .

): A multinational semiconductor company that has been in business for more than 20 years, with offices in , America, and . Hyundai Mobis (Korea): An automobile component manufacturer from Korea that is a key business unit of the Hyundai Group and Korea's largest automobile component manufacturer.

Prentics ( Singapore ): The leading genetic testing and digital healthcare service provider in Asia with more than 300,000 clients throughout Asia , Europe , and America.

): The leading genetic testing and digital healthcare service provider in with more than 300,000 clients throughout , , and America. Thai Wacoal Plc. ( Thailand ): A globally-known lingerie company with stores in more than 15 countries.

): A globally-known lingerie company with stores in more than 15 countries. Telekom Malaysia ( Malaysia ): The biggest fixed-network and optic fiber internet service provider in Malaysia , with more than 70 years of operation.

): The biggest fixed-network and optic fiber internet service provider in , with more than 70 years of operation. Offshore Intelligence ( Philippines ): One of the leading human resource providers in the Philippines , providing overseas manpower support to a variety of companies.

): One of the leading human resource providers in , providing overseas manpower support to a variety of companies. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia ( Indonesia ): The biggest telecom company in Indonesia , providing internet, digital communication services, and more.

): The biggest telecom company in , providing internet, digital communication services, and more. Maritime Bank ( Vietnam ): The first privately-invested bank of the top 12 banks in Vietnam with more than 130 branches in more than 40 cities around Vietnam .

For more Asia Super Team information, visit the official website at asiasuperteam.meettaiwan.com.

