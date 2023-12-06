JOINT PRESS RELEASE

This is a joint press release by Beter Bed Holding N.V. ("Beter Bed Holding" or the "Company") and 959 B.V. (the "Offeror"), a company controlled by Torqx Capital Partners ("Torqx"). This joint press release is issued pursuant to the Article 16, paragraphs 1 and 2, Article 17 paragraph 1 and Article 4, paragraph 3 of the Netherlands Decree in Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft, the "Decree") in connection with the recommended public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of the Company (the "Offer"). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in the Company. Any offer is only made by means of the offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum"), dated 4 October 2023, approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM"). Terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning as set forth in the Offer Memorandum. This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful, including the United States.

Final results of the Offer for Beter Bed Holding:

98.44% of the Shares obtained

3.31% of the Shares have been tendered in the Offer during the Post-Acceptance Period. Including the Shares already held by the Offeror, this represents a total of 98.44% Shares.

Settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post-Acceptance Period will take place on 8 December 2023.

The Offeror will commence the Statutory Buy-Out Proceedings in order to obtain 100% of the Shares and has notified the Company to implement the Post-Closing Demerger prior to commencing the Statutory Buy-Out Proceedings.

Delisting from Euronext Amsterdam will take place on 29 December 2023.

Uden, the Netherlands, 6 December 2023 – Beter Bed Holding – the Netherlands’ largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B – and Torqx Capital Partners ("Torqx") are pleased to announce that 910,992 additional Shares, representing approximately 3.31% of the Outstanding Capital and an aggregate value of approximately EUR 5,557,051 have been tendered under the Offer during the Post-Acceptance Period that expired today at 17:40 CET. Together with the Shares already held by the Offeror on the date hereof, the Offeror will hold a total of 27,109,901 Shares, representing approximately 98.44% of the Outstanding Capital.

