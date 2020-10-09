+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
09.10.2020 19:03:00

Final Plans for Construction of New Main Taxiway at Sheremetyevo Airport Gain Approval

MOSCOW, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Main Construction Expert Review Agency (Glavgosexpertiza) of Russia has approved the design engineering surveys for construction of the remaining section of the airport main taxiway and adjacent parts of other taxiways at Sheremetyevo International Airport.

(PRNewsfoto/Sheremetyevo International Airp)

The work is part of the second stage of the reconstruction of the Sh-1 sector of the airport's eastern apron. The design documentation provides for the construction of the remaining section of new main taxiway RD-V between RD-4 (B6) and RD-5 (B7), as well as adjacent parts of RD-B7, RD-10 and RD-11. The taxiway will have the bearing capacity to accommodate the Boeing 777-300ER and the geometric parameters to accommodate the Airbus А380.

Light-signaling equipment in the centerline, as well as side taxiing lights, airfield signs, intermediate waiting-area lights, dimmers and other objects will provide safety for aircraft maneuvering and taxiing at night and in poor weather. Drainage and sewerage networks with monolithic reinforced concrete wells are also part of the approved design, as are cameras for engineering networks, cable crossings, a reorganized communication network at the site and other necessary work.

The design documentation was prepared at Aeroproject, the State Design, Survey and Research Institute of Civil Aviation, a federal state enterprise. The developer is JSC Sheremetyevo International Airport (JSC SIA).

www.svo.aero

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/final-plans-for-construction-of-new-main-taxiway-at-sheremetyevo-airport-gain-approval-301149625.html

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 320.80
1.81 %
Alcon 56.16
1.63 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
1.58 %
Novartis 80.66
0.77 %
Lonza Grp 557.20
0.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.40
-0.89 %
UBS Group 10.63
-1.16 %
The Swatch Grp 219.80
-1.26 %
CS Group 9.57
-1.26 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.80
-1.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
16:18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:02
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
12:30
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
05:51
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Durchbruch über den 200er-EMA? / EUR/USD – Trendkanal zurückerobert
08.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.40% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc
08.10.20
Verunsicherung unter SMI-Anlegern wächst
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sunrise-Übernahme durch UPC ist auf gutem Weg - Sunrise-Aktie leicht im Plus
Krypto-Analyst erklärt: Jeden Tag geht eine grosse Menge an Bitcoin verloren
UBS ist gemäss VR-Präsident Weber "nicht auf Brautschau" - UBS-Aktie leichter
Idorsia-Aktie stärker: Idorsia will sich frisches Kapital beschaffen - Vorläufige Zahlen veröffentlicht
Credit-Suisse-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse engagiert Beat Eberle als Sicherheitschef - Angepasste Finanzzahlen vorgelegt
SoftwareONE: Raiffeisen Informatik hat alle Aktien verkauft - Aktie leichter
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX kann 13.000-Punkte-Marke halten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Deutsche Bank vergibt Millionenkredit an Käsehersteller - und nimmt italienischen Käse als Kreditsicherheit an
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Anleger schicken Meyer Burger tief südwärts
Darum ist der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken kaum verändert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Aufschlägen -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend im Minus
Der heimische Markt beendete den letzten Handelstag dieser Woche mit Zuwächsen. Dagegen trat der deutsche Leitindex im Freitagshandel nur auf der Stelle. Die Wall Street marschiert derweil weiter. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende vor allem bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB