09.10.2020 19:03:00
Final Plans for Construction of New Main Taxiway at Sheremetyevo Airport Gain Approval
MOSCOW, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Main Construction Expert Review Agency (Glavgosexpertiza) of Russia has approved the design engineering surveys for construction of the remaining section of the airport main taxiway and adjacent parts of other taxiways at Sheremetyevo International Airport.
The work is part of the second stage of the reconstruction of the Sh-1 sector of the airport's eastern apron. The design documentation provides for the construction of the remaining section of new main taxiway RD-V between RD-4 (B6) and RD-5 (B7), as well as adjacent parts of RD-B7, RD-10 and RD-11. The taxiway will have the bearing capacity to accommodate the Boeing 777-300ER and the geometric parameters to accommodate the Airbus А380.
Light-signaling equipment in the centerline, as well as side taxiing lights, airfield signs, intermediate waiting-area lights, dimmers and other objects will provide safety for aircraft maneuvering and taxiing at night and in poor weather. Drainage and sewerage networks with monolithic reinforced concrete wells are also part of the approved design, as are cameras for engineering networks, cable crossings, a reorganized communication network at the site and other necessary work.
The design documentation was prepared at Aeroproject, the State Design, Survey and Research Institute of Civil Aviation, a federal state enterprise. The developer is JSC Sheremetyevo International Airport (JSC SIA).
