FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Investors of Important January 2nd Deadline in Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. between May 31, 2018 and September 23, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important January 2, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Abeona investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Abeona class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1710.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Abeona's Chemical, Manufacturing and Controls ("CMC") and internal controls and procedures and/or compliance policies were inadequate; (2) Abeona failed to provide sufficient data points on the transport stability of EB-101 to clinical sites, or such transport stability was insufficient; (3) it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would reject approval for the start of the VITAL Study until such issues were addressed; and (4) as a result, Abeona's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 2, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1710.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

