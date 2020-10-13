Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
13.10.2020 00:00:00

FIMER Deepens APAC Footprint with Opening of New Korea Office

  • FIMER, one of the leading manufacturers of solar inverter solutions, has opened its new Korea headquarters in Seoul's prime business district, Gangnam.
  • This forms part of FIMER's strategy to further strengthen its presence in Asia-Pacific, following the recent openings of its new Taiwan and Japan offices.
  • FIMER offers strong product availability to support the demand in Korea's commercial and industrial, and utility scale sectors.
  • FIMER will continue to build on its local presence through increased investments in building its local distribution partner network and marketing activities, including the launch of its new website in Korean.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Korea targets to meet 20 percent of its energy needs through the addition of 30.8GW of solar capacity by 2030, FIMER has opened its new Korea headquarters in Seoul's prime business district, Gangnam.

Alongside the recent openings of its Taiwan and Japan offices, FIMER's latest move serves to strengthen its presence in Asia-Pacific. It will cater for Korea's increased investments in renewable energy projects, notably in the construction of large-scale solar parks. The new office will house FIMER's expanding team while providing a centralized location to serve its customers across the country.

As the fourth largest global supplier of solar inverters, FIMER's comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions caters to all market segments and solar installation types. Together with its strong local distribution network, FIMER offers unparalleled product availability to support the growing demand in Korea's commercial and industrial, and utility scale solar sectors. In the future, FIMER will continue to build on its presence with a focus on distributor outreach and branding activities, including the launch of its new website in Korean.

FIMER Chairman Filippo Carzaniga said: "FIMER has an exceptional international presence that has enabled us to walk the sustainability journey with our customers and partners all over the world. With the opening of our new Korea office, we are deepening our footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and strengthening our visibility within the market. We will continue to be a valuable partner to our distributors, installers and EPCs in fulfilling the rising demand for renewables in Korea. Leveraging FIMER's strong expertise in solar, our customers will be empowered to optimize their PV needs."

FIMER Korea Country Manager Jun-Beom An said: "In Korea, FIMER has employed a three-pronged approach in creating value for all our PV customers. This includes providing one of the most extensive solar inverter solutions on the market, good product availability via our established local distributor network, and supplying our customers with the necessary warehousing and logistical solutions. Aligned with Korea's 'Renewable Energy 3020' plan, we are pleased to extend our technology in enhancing our customers' transition towards solar."

About FIMER

FIMER is the fourth largest solar inverter supplier in the world. Specializing in solar inverters and mobility systems, it has over 1100 employees worldwide and offers a comprehensive solar solutions portfolio across all applications. FIMER's skills are further strengthened by its bold and agile approach that sees it consistently invest in R&D. With a presence in 26 countries together with local training centers and manufacturing hubs, FIMER remains close to its customers and the ever-evolving dynamics of the energy industry.

Following the acquisition and integration of ABB's solar inverter business in the first quarter of 2020, and under the umbrella of the renewed FIMER brand the newly acquired solar inverter portfolio continues to carry the ABB brand under trademark licence agreement. www.fimer.com

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200929/2930076-1

SOURCE FIMER

