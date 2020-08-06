06.08.2020 11:36:00

Fimatix Launches 'Shield for Schools' with UK's First Leading Independent Boarding School to Implement an Independent COVID-19 Track and Trace System

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fimatix has launched a track and trace kit developed especially for schools, in time for the start of the autumn term. Shield for Schools uses Bluetooth wristbands linked to a desktop control system to allow schools to immediately detect and isolate anyone in school who has been in contact with infected students or staff members.

Buckswood School in East Sussex is the UK's first leading independent boarding school to implement an independent track and trace system of this kind. Shield for Schools will be available to roll out to other interested schools across the UK and around the world.

Tim Howarth, Managing Director for Financial Services, at Fimatix said: "We created Shield for Schools to play a positive role in the management of risk and to give pupils, families and schools additional reassurance and peace of mind during these challenging times. By allowing real time contact tracing of the entire school community, we're helping to ensure that everything possible is being done to make the most of a COVID-19 free learning environment."

Kevin Samson from Buckswood commented: "We believe that this technology provides a key component in our school's ability to manage COVID-19, enabling us as a school to instantly identify and isolate students who have been in close contact with anyone who tests positive. Additionally, Shield for Schools is an extremely useful tool in being able to quickly provide important information to Public Health England and the NHS should there be a need to track and trace individuals outside of our school community. It allows us to minimise wider isolation of staff and students, thus minimising the impact on education for all whilst at the same time providing an extra layer of reassurance for parents."

Mark Taylor, Executive Director of Taylor Education, who are closely involved in Shield for Schools, added: "We have worked in partnership with independent schools over the last 10 years – assisting in their strategic planning. This is certainly the most challenging time schools have ever experienced. Working with the Boarding School's Association, independent schools have developed policies and procedures that can give students, parents and staff confidence that independent schools are doing everything possible. A robust strategy of testing for the virus coupled with Fimatix's track and trace Shield for Schools, complements and builds on the BSA guidance and allows schools to demonstrate that they are creating the most virus free learning environments possible. By introducing the track and trace systems, schools are given the edge in making risk based decisions, based on clinical assessment."

With students, teachers and staff wearing Bluetooth wristbands from the first day of term, and having been trained on the new system, Shield for Schools follows three steps. Should a student or member of staff report feeling ill or have positive COVID-19 test results, the system administrator will be notified, log the data and the individual will be isolated as part of the first step. Step two involves cross checking the wristband ID with other wristband IDs on the Shield for Schools dashboard. The school will then perform isolation, retesting and safety protocols as part of the third step, helping to protect the wider school community and minimise disruption to learning.

The Shield for Schools algorithm is designed by medical experts to comply with latest Public Health England guidance on social distancing and contagion prevention and only the schools themselves will have access to, and manage, data relating to pupils and staff.

While the first phase of Shield for Schools is being implemented in leading UK independent boarding schools, the system is also being made available to other interested schools. Fimatix are also implementing bespoke test, track and trace solutions for businesses and workplaces looking for additional reassurance and risk management as teams return to work in offices.

Fimatix is a leading Fintech and Govtech business. With a team of over 150 staff, partners and associates, Fimatix Group's purpose is to enhance the productivity of business, governments and organisations to the benefit of economies, communities and people around the world.

https://www.fimatix.com/

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fimatix-launches-shield-for-schools-with-uks-first-leading-independent-boarding-school-to-implement-an-independent-covid-19-track-and-trace-system-301107420.html

SOURCE Fimatix

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 45.02
0.99 %
CieFinRichemont 57.26
0.28 %
Geberit 515.20
0.23 %
UBS Group 11.10
0.18 %
CS Group 10.07
0.15 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.80
-0.65 %
Sika 202.50
-0.69 %
Givaudan 3’750.00
-0.79 %
Swisscom 483.00
-0.94 %
Swiss Re 70.02
-1.74 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
09:16
Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf Goldminers mit Partizipation am Goldpreis
08:57
SMI gegen den Markttrend schwächer
06:25
Daily Markets: DAX – Vor neuem Kursrückgang? / Credit Suisse – Ewige Seitwärtsphase?
05.08.20
Implications of US Borrowing $3 Trillion in H1 2020
04.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Roche Holding AG, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Leonteq AG
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:45
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
04.08.20
Schroders: Wie gehen Unternehmen mit ihren Mitarbeitern in der Covid-19-Krise um?
03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krisen-Profiteur: So weit kann es für den Goldpreis laut Analysten noch gehen
SIX bietet weltweit erstes aktiv verwaltetes Krypto-ETP zum Handel an
Wall Street stärker -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel mehrheitlich fester
Relief Therapeutics meldet positive Ergebnisse mit RLF-100 - Aktie springt an
SEC-Formular offenbart: Buffett stockt Beteiligung an Bank of America auf
Disney-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Walt Disney überrascht mit Gewinn, patzt aber beim Umsatz
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index
Beyond Meat legt wenig überraschende Zahlen vor - Beyond Meat-Aktie gibt nach
Bitcoin Suisse will frühestens in zwei Jahren an die Börse - "Security Token Offering" 2021 geplant
ABB-Aktionär Cevian senkt Beteiligung leicht - ABB-Aktie dreht ins Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX legt deutlich zu -- Börsen in Asien mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt nimmt im frühen Handel Fahrt auf. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt legen die Börsen nach verhaltenem Start ebenfalls zu. Rote Vorzeichen in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB