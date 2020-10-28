SMI 9’654 -2.4%  SPI 12’003 -2.7%  Dow 26’520 -3.4%  DAX 11’561 -4.2%  Euro 1.0696 -0.2%  EStoxx50 2’964 -3.5%  Gold 1’878 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9104 0.1%  Öl 39.0 -4.2% 
Filo Mining to Present at Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Filo Mining Corp. (TSXV: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) ("Filo Mining", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jamie Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at a Virtual Town Hall on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 18:00 CEST / 12:00 EDT. PDF Version

Filo Mining is currently mobilizing crews and equipment to the Filo del Sol project and is on track to resume drilling operations in early November. 

The upcoming drill program will follow up on last season's outstanding results, which confirmed that the ultimate size of the mineralized system is far larger than what has been defined to date.  Additionally, the system is characterized by the presence of significant zones of high-grade copper, gold and silver mineralization within the overall mineralized envelope.  The drilling, surface geological mapping and geophysical surveys completed last year have provided both the knowledge and the encouragement to allow us to continue to effectively test both these concepts.

The program will start with two diamond drills with plans to add two more towards the end of the year.  We anticipate the completion of approximately 8,000 metres of drilling, subject to being able to operate safely and effectively in accordance with our COVID-19 protocols.

Register for the live event here: REGISTER IN ADVANCE or at www.filo-mining.com 

A copy of the presentation will also be available on Filo Mining's website www.filo-mining.com.   

ABOUT FILO MINING

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. Filo Mining is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com. 

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The information contained in each Filo Mining news release was accurate at the time of dissemination but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s).

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on October 28, 2020 at 18:00.

FILO MINING TO PRESENT AT VIRTUAL TOWN HALL MEETING ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2020 (CNW Group/Filo Mining Corp.)

SOURCE Filo Mining Corp.

