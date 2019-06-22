Film Series From MultiVerse Advertising and Moonji Production Tells the Story of Myanmar's New Creative Youth Culture

Still/Life Shows a City Reborn Through the Eyes of a New Generation

YANGON, Myanmar, June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiVerse Advertising and Moonji Production have announced the film series "Still/Life" which provides a glimpse into the triumphs and struggles of a rising generation of Myanmar athletes and artists, capturing a cultural renaissance that's transforming the capital city of Yangon.

"This film series celebrates the city's emerging sense of freedom and expression, seen through young athletes bringing new life to forgotten corners of their city," said Director Josh Hayward, a New York-based filmmaker who has been internationally recognized for documentaries such as A Girl's Life. "It shines a light on little-seen aspects of Myanmar's rapidly evolving culture, as deeply-rooted activities of Lethwei, street football and Chinlone freely mix with new athletic expressions of dance, skateboarding and weightlifting."

A Dreamlike Vision of Sports and Dance in Yangon

Myanmar is entering the global stage, but the world knows little about its youth who are now more capable and creative than ever, and are rediscovering and bringing new life to forgotten corners of their city. Director Josh Hayward and Executive Creative Director Thom Hayward tell the story through the eyes of a new generation of athletes and artists who are rising from the shadows.

"As Yangon itself is transformed by the global exchange of technology and art, its youth are absorbing this new universe of images and ideas, and are in turn creating a new kind of culture," said Thom Hayward. "They're blending traditional elements with influences from the outside, and are producing things the world has never seen before."

As new energy builds in this historic city, we see the stillness of forgotten stadiums, unused palaces and slumbering factories transform into gathering grounds for young athletes to train and compete, simultaneously celebrating the unique sporting culture and architectural fabric of Yangon. Within the walls of centuries-old colonial and pre-colonial buildings, Myanmar's youth are pushing the boundaries of sports and creativity.

"The film aims to spark the imagination of our audience, showing the power of sport and the arts to bring people together by enlivening our spirits and fostering common ground. Yangon is developing a positive energy and you can feel it radiating from these communities. That's what we wanted to tap into and celebrate," said Josh Hayward.

Local Film Production at the Highest Global Standards

All of this change is brought into sharp focus by composer Wesley Slover, who scored the film. "Still/Life is a perfect example of the type of work I get most excited about, where sounds and musical textures are closely intertwined," said Slover. "The goal was to make music that mixes east and west, and evoke the feeling that there is something new being created out of something old. We're all really proud of the final soundtrack."

The film showcases not only the talents of athletes and other creatives, but also the fact that international standard production is happening in Myanmar. The film was produced locally by Moonji Production.

